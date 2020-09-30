Talk about two-faced.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California liberal who urged the Federal Aviation Administration in writing in June to impose a national mandate on all workers and travelers in the country’s aviation system, was captured on camera Friday in Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., without wearing a mask.

Photos of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Maskless in DC Airport Emerge After She Called For Mandatory Airport Mask Mandate @cristinalaila1 #AnotherDemocratFraud via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/fBpoaoDPm0 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 29, 2020

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blared out the news on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” taking note of the fact that Feinstein’s exposure came at a private terminal at Dulles (“an FBO [fixed-based operator] as they say in private aviation,” Carson said).

Tucker Carlson reveals a picture of Senator Dianne Feinstein @SenFeinstein in Dulles Airport without at a mask after she wrote a letter to the FAA calling for a mandatory mask policy on airlines back in June pic.twitter.com/JUUHGeKiW2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2020

Carlson compared the Feinstein incident to the uproar that surrounded the revelation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another one of the country’s coronavirus tyrants, had used a private salon that was closed by the pandemic to have her own hair done.

Carson snarkily suggested that Feinstein’s defense was likely to follow the Pelosi pattern – Feinstein could claim she was “set up,” the way Pelosi did claimed she was victimized by the hair salon.

“Dulles Airport, the diabolical FBO, probably masterminded the whole thing,” Carlson said.

It’s easy to joke, and Democratic hypocrisy is always an easy target, but incidents like this are serious.

Every American who follows the news understands that when it comes to the coronavirus, it’s Democrats who to use the crisis to shut the country down and keep the populace terrified while Republicans want to acknowledge the health crisis while reopening the country as much as possible.

If Democrats can’t shut down the country, they seek to impose hardships like keeping churches and schools closed, imposing mask-wearing mandates and other methods to show the American public Who’s In Charge.

This isn’t even a question of whether masks are effective in limiting the spread of coronavirus infection. It’s about whether Democrats are being honest with the public about what they really believe. Feinstein, after all, is 87 — an age that should put her in a high-risk category for catching COVID-19, yet she appears without a mask in public.

And then there’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden himself, who has talked seriously about the legality of an executive order mandating masks on the nation as a whole while the next day being caught on camera dropping a kabuki-theater social distancing act during a town hall with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, when he apparently thought he was unobserved.

Pelosi’s bad hair day, Biden’s on-camera embarrassment and now Feinstein’s evident hypocrisy involve three of the biggest names in the Democratic Party today. It’s enough to make any halfway sensible person wonder how serious Democrats really are about this — or what their motivations really are.

And Americans have noticed.

Hypocritical Politician — Victor Flores (@Victorf1835) September 29, 2020

Only the proletariat need to follow the laws. Rule 1 for Marxists. — Parable (@cplus_e) September 29, 2020

Wow! That’s news – the Democrats are hypocrites. That ship took sail a long time ago. — Cate 7 (@catiecate7) September 29, 2020

Rules for thee, but not for me. — My Name Is Earl (@TheBossman102) September 29, 2020

As Fox News noted, Feinstein was in a private terminal, traveling by private jet, but even such luxurious accommodations – the kind most Americans don’t even dream of – don’t excuse her hypocrisy.

The letter Feinstein sent to the FAA didn’t make allowances for such niceties.

“While some transit agencies and airlines have implemented mandatory mask guidance for the public, reports indicate that the patchwork of rules have only sowed confusion among passengers. Therefore, I ask that you issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers,” she wrote to FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.

Obviously, “all aviation employees and travelers” doesn’t mean “some” or “most.” Feinstein had to know what she was writing.

The fact that she’s pictured with a man in uniform who is very obviously wearing a mask indicates the mask idea wasn’t exactly foreign to everyone else in that section of the airport. But everyone else wasn’t Dianne Feinstein.

And for Feinstein, clearly, masks are for the little people.

The Western Journal reached out to Feinstein’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.