Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth: Sure, let's talk about tearing down George Washington statues

They’re really willing to die on this hill.

Back when we were just talking about tearing down statues of Confederate historical figures, the left had a relatively solid argument. These people were traitors, they lost and they were overwhelmingly pro-slavery. Why should we be honoring them 150 years after their doomed efforts?

Slowly, though, members of the rage mob revealed themselves to be what they are. The movement (if you can call it that) is predominantly made up of angry, out-of-control Marxists who are determined to tear down American history. Trump – and virtually every conservative in the country – warned that eventually they wouldn’t settle for lashing out at long-dead slavers.

As expected, they’ve moved on to historical figures, explorers and the nation’s founders.

At least one sitting U.S. senator is fine with that. She’s willing to listen to the grievances, and if those complaints include taking offense at statues of George Washington, well. . . the father of our country may have to be torn down.

TRENDING: Why didn’t FedEx have a problem with the Redskins’ name for the past 21 years?

Behold Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. She’s one of the names being bandied about for Biden’s VP slot. Sadly, she’s got no love for the founders. . .

As I said, they were on much sturdier political ground when they were “only” targeting Civil War history. Unfortunately, as the left’s Frankenstein’s monster runs rampant, the Democratic Party has taken a hard turn toward true fascism. At some point, it’s going to cost them.

They have to know how unpopular the rage mob has become. People are fed up with the daily scenes of destruction, and the feckless response from our politicians, or city governments and our police forces. It can’t go on forever.

Eventually, the pendulum will swing back and people like Duckworth are going to find themselves on the receiving end of a severe backlash. Let’s hope the blowback is less violent than the thugs she’s coddling.