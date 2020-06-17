Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney: Religious liberty is a bogus term designed to justify discrimination

We’ve heard this argued before, of course, but I think it’s worth nothing when those who think it start feeling bold enough that even elected officials will say it out loud.

When your average Christian thinks about religious liberty in the current day and age, it’s about not being forced to do things like baking a gay wedding cake, or photographing a gay wedding. It’s not, and never has been, about refusing to serve gay people in a restaurant or anything of the sort. It’s always been about maintaining the freedom to decline participation in that which conflicts with God’s commands.

The secular left will never accept that, because the gay rights movement has always been about destroying the credibility of biblical teaching. Why do you think gay rights groups had a cow when Drew Brees encouraged kids to participate in Bring Your Bible to School Day? Because it’s the Bible that’s the real enemy.

So the secular left will never accept that we simply don’t want to be involved with things that conflict with our Christian principles. They have to accuse us of being bigots and haters, but that’s the reason all these “rights” movements exist in the first place.

It wasn’t long ago that Democrat politicians were afraid to publicly admit they take such a dim view of the idea of religious liberty. But they do and they always have, and at the moment they sense their side is culturally ascendant. Why not go ahead and admit their disdain for people of faith? They don’t believe they’ll pay any price for it, and maybe they’re right:

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., accused conservatives of using the “bogus” term “religious liberty” in order to hide their desire to discriminate.

“We know that Neil Gorsuch is a supporter of so-called religious liberty, which is a bogus term—it is actually some sort of pretext for discrimination hiding behind the guise of religion,” he said during an interview Monday with MSNBC.

Maloney was referring to the Supreme Court justice who wrote Monday’s majority opinion arguing that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protected against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It’s a strange moment for Maloney to pick this fight, when it was Gorsuch who wrote the majority opinion in the ruling that said you can’t fire someone for being gay. Gorsuch may be a supporter of religious liberty, but he’s also a Justice of the Supreme Court whose job it is to rule on the basis of the law. In this case, he read the law as forbidding this partciular kind of discrimination and he ruled accordingly.

You’d think someone like Maloney would appreciate Gorsuch’s commitment to legal principle – at least as he sees it – but I guess not.

There’s a reasonable legal argumenta about whether Gorsuch and the rest of the majority made the right ruling, and it’s quite apart from the question of whether it should be legal to fire someone for being gay. In order to reach this ruling, the majority had to read that “sex discrimination” in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act includes sexual orientation. I don’t know how you could make the case that this was Congress’s intention at the time, and the three-Justice minority of Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh convincingly argued that – if Congress wants this to be the law – Congress should pass a bill making that clear.

Regardless, Maloney’s attack against everyone who advocates for religious liberty reveals a shameless hostility toward all people of faith. It’s beyond outrageous to suggest we’re all just looking for excuses to discriminate. God’s Word tells us to love others, while not affirming their sin. That’s why we’re happy to bake them a birthday cake but not a wedding cake with two grooms on top.

I don’t know if Maloney really has a hard time understanding that, or if he just pretends not to understand it because that better serves his narrative. Actually I’m pretty sure it’s the latter.