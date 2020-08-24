Democrat Sen. Gary Peters trying to obstruct Senate probe into Steele Dossier, State Dept. complicity

What is Gary Peters afraid of?

Michigan’s least impressive U.S. senator (which is really saying something considering his competition is Debbie Stabenow) is the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The committee’s chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, is trying to get to the bottom of the now-infamous Steele Dossier. One of the things Johnson is probing is whether a State Department official named Jonathan Winer tried to destroy his own correspondences with Steele in order to cover his tracks.

That seems like an obvious matter to look into, which is why Johnson has prepared a subpoena for Winer to testify.

But Peters is playing games:

.@SenGaryPeters wants to keep the American people in the dark by not letting us ask Jonathan Winer about his correspondence with Steele. Winer admitted to destroying his Steele-related records & now Peters wants to make sure Winer isn’t questioned. https://t.co/bEQoD2Y1Bx — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 20, 2020

.@SenGaryPeters is again trying to undermine my investigation with absurd process arguments to delay or derail our subpoena of fmr @StateDept official Jonathan Winer, who destroyed his correspondence w/Chris Steele. What is Sen. Peters afraid we’ll learn? https://t.co/bEQoD2Y1Bx — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 20, 2020

According to Johnson, Peters is employing a variety of delay tactics in the hope that he can scuttle the Winer subpoena, including demands that the full committee hold votes for individual subpoenas.

In the meantime, Peters is telling the media that the entire investigation is just an attempt to cover for some sort of wrongdoing by President Trump. What that wrongdoing might be is hard to conceive of, since even the biased Mueller investigation couldn’t find evidence he had done anything.

But Gary Peters is what you might call a generic Democrat. He has no ideas or vision of his own. He simply parrots whatever the prevailing thinking of the moment might be in the Democratic Party. He’s not unlike Joe Biden in that regard.

So if Democrats everywhere cling to the idea that Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election, then Gary Peters will also cling to that idea. If Democrats everywhere want to look the other way when the FBI abuses its law enforcement function to target Carter Page for political purposes, Gary Peters will not only look the other way, he will obstruct any effort made by those who want to get down to the truth.

Christopher Steele compiled a dossier on Donald Trump that was filled with falsehoods derived from transparently unreliable sources. The FBI used this bogus dossier to justify wiretapping a member of Trump’s campaign for more than a year. This is a massive political scandal, even if the media don’t want to treat it as one because a Democratic administration was the perpetrator and a Republican campaign was the target.

Ron Johnson is doing his job by trying to get to the bottom of it. And Gary Peters is serving his left-wing masters by doing everything he can to stop the truth from coming out.

Peters is up for re-election this year, by the way. He will be running against the very impressive John James. Hopefully my state will do the nation a favor and send Gary Peters back to wherever he came from.