Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who voted to remove Trump from office, says he's open to supporting his re-election

So I guess what this means is that he really thinks Mike Pence would be the best president of them all . . . but Trump is second?

Unlike the people Reuters calls moderates, Manchin really is – if only because his West Virginia constituency won’t allow him to go all-out leftist. He’s actually voted with Trump 53 percent of the time in this term, and it was a mild surprise when Manchin voted to convict Trump on the impeachment charges.

I guess Chuck Schumer still has some power to terrify the members of his caucus.

But how do you square Manchin’s vote to convict last week with yesterday’s statement to CNN that – given a choice between Trump and Bernie – Trump would actually be worth considering?

Manchin is seen as one of the most centrist Democrats in Congress and represents a state that backed Trump by more than 10 points in 2016. He has voted with the president on legislation 53% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

TRENDING: Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

“Well, you know, we’d have to see where we are at that time. Sanders, I can tell you one thing, he’s got a good heart, and he wants to do the right thing,” the West Virginia Democrat told CNN on Monday when asked if he would “support Sanders over Trump if it came down to that.”

“His solution for fixing it might not be palatable, might not be something doable. I’ll have to see,” he continued. “Who knows? Bernie might change and moderate just a little bit from now to then.”

The only way to explain this is to consider who’s putting pressure on Manchin at any given time.

Last week there was talk that three Democrats senators – Manchin, Kirsten Synema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama – might join Republicans in voting to acquit Trump. All three could have been explained by the fact that they represent red states and can’t completely ignore their constituencies when making such a consequential decision.

Can Joe Manchin be trusted to do the right thing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (17 Votes)

But ultimately, all three voted to convict, which has to mean Chuck Schumer applied some serious pressure behind the scenes. There are things incumbent senators need from their party leaders if they want to keep bringing back the goodies their states want, and Schumer would surely not be hesitant to withhold such things in order to get the vote he wants.

You might even call it a quid pro quo.

So Manchin probably felt he had no choice but to give Schumer what he wanted. It made no difference in the end because Trump was still acquitted by a wide margin, of course. But Mitt Romney made it possible for Democrats to say the vote to convict was bipartisan, and Schumer didn’t want Manchin or any of the others turning around and doing Republicans the same favor with the acquittal vote.

Manchin has to hope his state will forgive him for that, but they probably won’t forgive him if he supports a socialist for president. If you think Hillary Clinton was hostile toward West Virginia’s coal industry (and make no mistake, she was), one can only imagine how hostile an avowed Marxist would be.

Sadly we’re left with this conclusion: Far too few people in politics do anything out of sheer conviction, and Joe Manchin appears to be a putrid example of this awful principle in action. It’s nice that we can sometimes get his vote on an issue that matters, and this does reflect the fact that representative democracy tends to work in all its ugliness.

RELATED: No country for old moderates: Joe Manchin looking at an early exit from the Senate

But if you really want to know the soul of Joe Manchin, it appears to be focus on one thing and one thing only, and that’s the self-interest of Joe Manchin.