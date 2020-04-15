Democrat Sen. Markey wants to bill that prohibits Trump from firing Fauci

This is so dumb on multiple levels I hardly even know where to start.

Markey’s proposed bill would only allow Fauci to be fired “for cause,” and of course cause is in the eye of the beholder. But it’s irrelevant because Trump isn’t firing Fauci. He’s made that abundantly clear. Even if Trump was inclined to fire Fauci, which I don’t think he is, there’s no way he would risk the political blowback that would come from axing the media’s favorite doctor and the public’s medical darling.

Especially when, by Trump’s own account, Fauci is giving him good advice and there is no behind-the-scenes rift like the media keep wanting to insist there is.

But there are other reasons this is a terrible idea:

The Massachusetts Democrat said his proposed bill would disallow presidents from sacking NIH directors without cause, and stressed the importance of listening to public health experts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would only permit a president to fire a national research or health institute director only on the basis of malfeasance, negligence of office, or incapacity, through an amendment of the Public Health Service Act.

“Dr. Fauci has become the most trusted voice of the science community in responding to this pandemic. He is not afraid to speak truth to power,” Sen. Markey said in a statement. “But Donald Trump has an allergy to both—science and the truth. Our response to the coronavirus crisis must be based on science, on data, and on the truth.

“We cannot allow Donald Trump to silence Dr. Fauci or any other government scientists. Now more than ever, we must listen to our public health, medical, and scientific experts.”

First of all, firing Fauci would certainly not “silence” him. Indeed, if there really was the tension between Trump and Fauci that the Democrat/media complex wants to believe there is, firing him would liberate him. Every time Fauci makes a statement that there’s no problem, reporters ask him if he’s saying that voluntarily – as if someone is secretly pointing a gun at his head and demanding hostage-video type statements.

If that was really true, a fired Anthony Fauci would suddenly become the hottest booking target of every talk show in America. He’d be free of the shackles of Icky Trump and he could finally speak truth to power.

It’s not true, of course, and Fauci can speak as freely now as he could if he left the job. But I guess we have to indulge people’s fantasies.

Beyond that, however, handcuffing the president like that is a recipe for executive branch disaster. The president is the one elected official accountable to the voters in the executive branch. He has to be able to decide who he trusts for advice, and everyone else who works in the executive branch has to be accountable to him – while the president remains accountable to the voters.

Democrats and some Republicans tried this same nonsense with Robert Mueller, proposing to pass the exact same legislation protecting Mueller from being fired. That was an even worse idea than this. Special counsels already have way too much independence and frequently use it to run roughshod over the rights of innocent people. Insulating Mueller from any jeopardy of being fired would have been a license for him to go hog wild.

And the whole idea was completely unnecessary. Trump let Mueller finish his work, and the work showed that Trump had done nothing wrong. Trump was understandably frustrated with Mueller, but he never seriously considered firing him, and he’s not considering firing Anthony Fauci.

But if he wanted to, that would be his prerogative. Everyone in the executive branch works for Trump. Trump works for us. That’s our system and we don’t need people in government who don’t have to worry about accountability to a superior. Not even the great unblemished Anthony Fauci.

By the way, even if this bill passed both houses of Congress, Trump would never sign it (nor should he), so what purpose is there to this exercise apart from letting everyone know that Ed Markey is Anthony Fauci’s pal? None. Which is why any consideration of this idea should end right here and right now.