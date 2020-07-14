Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono: Trump's supporters are white supremacists

Maybe you wanted lower taxes, a smaller government and less federal social engineering. Or, you might have seen the state of our judicial system and were hoping to see strict constructionist judges appointed. It’s possible that you looked at the disastrous state of our southern border and went looking for a President who would take it seriously. Heck, you could even have been refusing to accept Barack Obama’s “new normal” when it came to the economy, and were voting for a man you thought would turn things around.

Perhaps you simply recognized that Hillary Clinton is a horrific human being, and would vote for someone – anyone – who had a chance of stopping her from taking the presidency.

Whatever your reason for supporting Trump, the overwhelming odd are that it was not because you’re a white supremacist.

Don’t waste your time telling any of that to Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono. She knows there’s only one reason to support Donald Trump. It’s not the economy, nor is it disdain for the left.

It’s because you’re a big fat racist.

Of course, this is ridiculous.

Yes, there are racists in the world and yes, some of them will inevitably vote for Trump. There are also racists on the left, and they will inevitably vote for Joe Biden, as will Marxists and socialists.

The fact of the matter is that the broad brush battle-cry of racism is pretty much the only the thing the left has in the tank. Their 2020 presidential candidate is – at best- boring, and at worst he’s a life-long bigot who’s been in government since 1973 and now appears to be showing signs of dementia.

If that’s the candidate I was running, I’d probably go with “racism” too.