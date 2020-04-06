Democrat state representative from Detroit: Thanks to Trump and hydroxychloroquine for saving my life

Cue media heads exploding in 3 . . . 2 . . . 1 . . .

It’s bad enough that the “Trump-touted” (their term) drug saved the life of a Democrat officeholder who also happens to be a minority. They could probably gulp hard and live with that. But no. State Rep. Karen Whitsett of Detroit had to impose the ultimate knife-twist.

She had to actually thank Trump for talking about hydroxychloroquine and saving her life:

State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who learned Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, said she started taking hydroxychloroquine on March 31, prescribed by her doctor, after both she and her husband sought treatment for a range of symptoms on March 18.

“It was less than two hours” before she started to feel relief, said Whitsett, who had experienced shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and what felt like a sinus infection. She is still experiencing headaches, she said.

Whitsett said she was familiar with “the wonders” of hydroxychloroquine from an earlier bout with Lyme disease, but does not believe she would have thought to ask for it, or her doctor would have prescribed it, had Trump not been touting it as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Obviously we are thrilled that Rep. Whitsett is recovering, regardless of how it happened or who she gave credit for it.

She started showing symptoms on March 18 and started taking hydroxychloroquine on March 31 after hearing Trump talk about it in numerous press conferences. Of course, she needed a prescription from her doctor, and she got one.

It was only yesterday that Whitsett found out she tested positive for COVID-19, and by that time her symptoms were already starting to improve.

This is what makes the media’s campaign against hydroxychloroquine so bizarre. It’s obviously all about making Trump look irresponsible because he keeps talking about it, but it also goes against the so-called experts, since even Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t claiming it doesn’t work. He’s only saying we need more testing to be sure, and that all the evidence so far is anecdotal.

Of course. How could it be otherwise? COVID-19 has only been ravaging the United States for a handful of weeks and it would be impossible at this point to have clinical trials concluded. But when people are getting sick and dying as quickly as they are now, you really don’t have time for clinical purity. Doctors need the freedom to try things that might have a chance at working, which is why the FDA approved hydroxychloroquine for off-label use to treat COVID-19 more than a week ago.

And it’s working, as we’ve told you here and here, and now today in the case of Karen Whitsett.

And yet even today, the media continue to attack Trump for talking about it:

The storyline is always the same: Trump is “ignoring the scientists” and pushing this crazy drug despite “lack of scientific evidence it works.”

First of all, it’s not just Trump pushing it. Andrew Cuomo ordered millions of doses for New York. Doctors all across the country are prescribing it. Karen Whitsett says it saved her life.

And it wouldn’t have even occurred to Karen Whitsett to take it if she hadn’t heard Trump talking about it.

So: What is Karen Whitsett’s life worth to the media? Would they rather have her alive even if it means Donald Trump gets credit for something?

We’ll be praying for her continued recovery, and for her return to the State House as soon as possible. We’ll also pray that anyone who can be helped by hyrdoxychloroquine will have the opportunity to get some, and won’t be ignorant of its potential to help because the media think it’s more important to attack a president they hate.