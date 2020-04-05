Democrats attack Trump's choice to oversee pandemic relief funds . . . because he works for Trump

This is circular logic if you’re ever going to see it: President picks staff member to take on important assignment . . . Democrats attack staff member as being a terrible choice specifically because he works for the president.

What could be behind such an attack? Wait. You don’t suppose its purpose is to justify an entirely unnecessary congressional oversight committee – in addition to several that already exist – that would have subpoena power as a setup for Impeachment 2.0, do you?

Because if you’ve got the idea that Democrats are intent on using the pandemic as their latest excuse to come back and impeach the president again, well, then you’ve got the idea.

We told you last week about Nancy Pelosi’s move to set up a select House committee to oversee the use of the relief funds. And we told you it’s clearly a political move designed to attack the administration’s handling of the pandemic and ultimately create a pretext to impeach President Trump again. One of the ways you know this is that the bill already provides for an inspector general to perform the oversight for which Pelosi claims this select committee is needed.

That makes the committee clearly unnecessary and an obvious vehicle for political hackery. But the way around that for Democrats is easy: Attack the inspector general and claim he can’t be trusted, which supposedly makes the need for Pelosi’s witchhunt committee “urgent.” The only problem is you’re attacking a guy who a solid track record of doing the very thing Trump appointed him to do, so you’ll have to be pretty creative in coming up with a line of attack against him.

And they are:

In a pair of statements released Saturday, the two powerful congressional Democrats blasted Trump’s Friday night announcement that he’s picking Brian D. Miller of Virginia to become Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, which will oversee the implementation of the $2.2 trillion stimulus program.

“This oversight position, which will be responsible for overseeing hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars, requires complete independence from the president and any other interested party to assure the American people that all decisions are made without fear or favor,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “To nominate a member of the president’s own staff is exactly the wrong type of person to choose for this position.”

Um, no. “Complete independence from the president” is not what you want. It is the job of the executive branch to administer the spending of the relief funds. The president is the one constitutionally empowered officer within the executive branch. He is the only person in the executive branch who is answerable to the public.

Inspectors general are afforded a lot of leeway in the performance of their duties because it’s important for them not to have to fear gratuitous political repercussions for things they report. But they have to be answerable to someone, and the only logical person for them to report to is the president – directly.

An inspector general who didn’t have to report to anyone would have no way of having his or her findings tested or checked.

We don’t structure our government with the presumption that the president is always trying to hide something, and that everyone with a responsbility to the public has to be shielded from accountability to the president. Quite the opposite: It’s the president who has the inherent accountability to the public, and everyone else in the executive branch as accountability to him.

If Schumer doesn’t approve of this particular president, his course of action is to convince the voters to elect a different one, not to destroy every system of accountability that’s established by the Constitution.

By the way, Brian Miller’s track record suggests he’s an excellent choice for the job. Remember the scandal involving the waste of money and outlandish conduct by employees of the General Services Adminstration in Las Vegas? Guess who was the GSA inspector general who issued the report that brought all this to light: None other than Brian D. Miller.

If anyone has demonstrated his ability to get to the truth and bring it to light without fear or favor, Miller is the guy.

And yet Schumer and Pelosi attack him because of who he’ll be reporting to. And this is all to set up a justification for a completely unnecessary House committee whose only purpose is to find an excuse to impeach the president again.

Just a reminder that an awful lot of people are dying while Schumer and Pelosi engage in nonsense like this.