Democrats have themselves to blame for Bernie's rise

It’s highly entertaining to see the Democratic establishment in a panic over the growing likelihood that they’re about to nominate a self-identified socialist for president.

How, the party bigwigs wonder, did they find themselves in this position? Why, Democrats aren’t socialists! They’re just left-of-center liberals who want government to play more of a role in improving people’s lives.

What’s going on here?

What’s going on is that Democrat primary voters are finally acting on what their party’s politicians and poobahs have been saying for more than a generation.

Trashing rich people, attacking prosperity and casting aspersions on free markets and the private sector is what Democrats have done for at least 40 years – since the onset of the Reagan era. Most of us remember the 1980s as a time of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Democrats derided it then, and do to this day, as the “decade of greed.”

TRENDING: In new Twitter video, Trump destroys Obama’s claim that he deserves credit for the economy

Every time the U.S. economy is doing well, Democrats complain that “all the money is going to rich people,” regardless of whether that’s even the slightest bit true. Again and again they tell us that rich people and business owners are selfish robber barons getting rich on the backs of the poor.

Again and again they complain that rich people and businesses don’t “pay their fair share” in taxes. And whether their audience is labor unions or people on public assistance, Democrats constantly send the message that these people would be doing better if only the rich weren’t hording all the wealth.

None of this is how the U.S. economy actually works, of course. Rich people and other business owners don’t horde cash like Democrats would have you believe. They invest it in enterprises that produce things and create jobs.

My business is perfect example. Because of the booming economy and the soaring stock market, we have the capital on hand to add an employee next week. Our new employee will make more than she’s ever made in her life, and I’m convinced she will help us soar to new heights because she’s extremely talented, very hard working and super smart. She just needed someone to give her a chance, and because of the way things are going in the economy, we were in a position to give her that chance.

Did the Democratic Party create the monster that's Bernie Sanders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I’m not sacrificing my own money for my the sake of my new employee. I’m investing in her and I believe she will make us more prosperous than we’ve ever been before. That’s how capitalism works.

But Democrats constantly lie to the American people and tell them that if they’re not doing well, it’s because some selfish rich business owners is hording all the cash. The solution to this, they constantly suggest, is for politicians to tax the rich and redistribute the wealth to them.

For a certain segment of the population, this has been a pretty persuasive argument. They’ve been convinced that government confiscation of capital and redistribution of wealth is their only hope. They’ve believed the message that the capitalist economy is rigged, and that they don’t have a chance in it.

So why shouldn’t they want a socialist president? A socialist president will actually do all the things Democrats have been saying for years need to be done. He’ll really destroy the capitalist system. He’ll really confiscate private assets and private businesses. He’ll really nationalize health care and energy.

All the things Democrats have said for 40 years? All the things they’ve convinced their constituencies are true and necessary? Bernie won’t just say it. He’ll do it.

RELATED: Bernie promises we can afford his socialist programs, also admits he has no idea what they'll cost

Democrats have spent 40 years creating the monster that is Bernie Sanders. They’ve sold people on socialism while denying it’s what they believe it. And maybe some of them don’t believe in it. Maybe they just said those things because they played well politically and helped them win seats in Congress, and on two occasions the presidency.

If Bernie wins the nomination, one of two things is going to happen. He’s either going to get buried in a 4o-plus state wipeout, or he’s going to get elected and destroy this country. The Democratic Party can’t wash its hands of either outcome. They’re the ones who sold people on the idea of hating capitalism and hating prosperous people. Now their rhetoric is reaching its logical conclusion.