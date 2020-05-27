Democrats dread quick economic recovery, American happiness, because misery is all they have to run on

If you’re a sane human being, you desperately yearn for the relaunch of the American economy. You want the stock market to rebound, you want the nation’s finances to get back up to speed and you want everyone to benefit. You’re not an evil piece of trash, so you’re eager to see the return of the prosperity we were enjoying back in December.

You’re not a Democrat.

If you are a Democrat, you’re terrified. A quick economic restoration, along with the happiness it would bring, is your worst nightmare. You don’t want people back in their jobs! You need everyone to stay miserable if you’re going to sell them your incoherent, basement-bound, semi functional candidate. If the jobs and money come back, people won’t want to reject the current administration, and they won’t be as willing to hold their noses and vote for an empty suit like Joe Biden.

A happy, successful and financially secure America means that the Democrats lose. Think about that, and let it sink in. Your well-being is their electoral enemy.

So, they have a problem. According former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman, we’re headed for an amazing, and quick, recovery. Third quarter GDP growth could go as high as 25 percent, easily outpacing anything the nation has ever seen.

Democrats are actually afraid that things will get better, and President Trump, will have a lot to brag about as he heads into the 2020 election.

“We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” he said. The former Cabinet secretaries and Federal Reserve chairs in the Zoom boxes were confused, though some of the Republicans may have been newly relieved and some of the Democrats suddenly concerned. “Everyone looked puzzled and thought I had misspoken,” Furman said in an interview. Instead of forecasting a prolonged Depression-level economic catastrophe, Furman laid out a detailed case for why the months preceding the November election could offer Trump the chance to brag — truthfully — about the most explosive monthly employment numbers and gross domestic product growth ever. Since the Zoom call, Furman has been making the same case to anyone who will listen, especially the close-knit network of Democratic wonks who have traversed the Clinton and Obama administrations together, including top members of the Biden campaign. Furman’s counterintuitive pitch has caused some Democrats, especially Obama alumni, around Washington to panic. “This is my big worry,” said a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president. Asked about the level of concern among top party officials, he said, “It’s high — high, high, high, high.”

That’s great news for anyone who’s been laid-off, furloughed or fired thanks to the COVID-19 response. It’s also great news if you support the constitution, deregulation or hope to see the President get a couple more SCOTUS picks. It’s not good news if your party’s well-being is dependent on keeping the American people in a perpetual state of misery.

Again, think about what this means: One of the two major parties in the United States has a vested interest in keeping you broke, miserable, unemployed and uncertain about your financial future.

Knowing that, why in the name of God would anyone ever vote for such an organization?