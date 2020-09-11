Democrats filibuster new COVID relief bill to death, so they must not think it's still an emergency

We are on record as believing no more COVID relief bills are necessary or wise. But that’s not what Democrats think, or so they claim anyway. They say the nation is still in the midst of an economic crisis. Joe Biden says “families are reeling,” and they blame Donald Trump and Republicans for not doing enough to help.

OK. Yesterday the Republican Senate voted 52-47 to pass a new COVID relief bill that would have spent an additional $500 billion on a variety of measures:

The GOP bill still offered $257.7 billion more in loans and loan forgiveness for small business under the Paycheck Protection Program. Many small businesses continue to suffer under lockdowns and arguably need the lifeline. The GOP proposal at least required that applicants demonstrate losses, rather than the willy-nilly loan approvals of the Cares Act.

The bill also included liability protection from Covid-related lawsuits for hospitals, health-care workers, businesses, schools, colleges and universities, religious, philanthropic and other nonprofits, and local government agencies. The idea is to create federal causes of action for Covid suits that pre-empt conflicting state laws and protect those who follow safety standards in good faith.

Oh, and the bill offered states $300 a week in enhanced weekly jobless benefits, as well as $105 billion for schools, $16 billion more for Covid testing and surveillance by the states, and even $10 billion in loan forgiveness for the U.S. Postal Service.

If you really believe we’re still in an emergency, you jump all over this. But you know Democrats. They don’t want to spend $500 billion. That’s for paupers. They want to spend another $3 trillion, mainly for the purpose of bailing out Democrat-run states who have been reckless and irresponsible with their fiscal policies.

The Senate bill doesn’t offer that, so Democrats used the mechanism they say they’ll get rid of if it means they take control of the Senate next year. They filibustered it to death, preventing the 60 votes necessary to shut off debate and bring the bill to the floor. We know a majority of the Senate is willing to pass the bill. But majorities don’t rule in the U.S. Senate, the world’s worst institution no matter what John McCain thought.

By the way, for what it’s worth the Atlanta Fed is now predicting that third-quarter GDP growth will be 31 percent. We produced 1.4 million new jobs in August. We do not need another relief bill. What we need is for the remaining states that are still closed to reopen.

Republicans shouldn’t have even offered a bill of $500 billion, not when we’re already running a deficit in excess of $3 trillion this year. Now that Democrats have refused their offer, though, Republicans should take it off the table and declare there will be no more COVID spending blowouts this year.

And if their political consultants worry that this won’t play well at the polls, the Republicans need to start doing a better job explaining to the public why there’s value to fiscal responsibility. Otherwise they have no hope of gaining and holding electoral majorities anyway.