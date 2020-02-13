Democrats: Fine, we couldn't get rid of Trump? Now we're going to impeach William Barr!

Sigh. I can see this whole thing starting up again now.

This time it’s going to be about whether Trump leaned on Barr to lessen the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, and yes, Democrats would really treat that like a Watergate-level scandal, because they always have to have something to treat that way.

As long as the media dutifully goes along – and you know they will – we’ll be dealing with Stonegate! Which sounds like a subdivision to me.

Do we really get this stupid?

Yes. Yes we do:

Senate Democrats have called on Attorney General William Barr to resign or face impeachment after President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that Barr had intervened in the case against the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone.

“Donald Trump is shredding the rule of law in this country,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted Wednesday. “Congress must act immediately to rein in our lawless Attorney General. Barr should resign or face impeachment.”

Bill Barr is probably the most impressive figure in the entire Trump Administration, and contrary to what Democrats would have you believe, also the most independent. He took the job – which he had already held previously way back in the Bush 41 Administration – because he believed the nation needed his service. He needs this job like he needs a hole in the head, and he probably wouldn’t be heartbroken in the slightest if Trump fired him.

Because of that, Trump is in no position to force Barr to do the work of a henchman, and Democrats know it.

But, remember: The president of the United States is the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. When he gets involved with something the Department of Justice is working on, he is not “interfering” in their business. Their business is his business. They work for him.

The fact that he may have intervened in a case involving a friend of his – or at least someone who’d done some work for his campaign – may not be one of Trump’s most virtuous moments. Then again, seven years seems like an awfully long sentence for what Stone was convicted of doing.

But even if you could argue that Trump shouldn’t have intervened in the case, he did not act outside his authority by doing so. And Barr could have always told Trump to stick it.

The media are making a lot out of the fact that four government prosecutors resigned from the case rather than implement the lighter sentencing recommendation Trump requested. If you ask me they’re making showboats of themselves. Ultimately a judge is going to pronounce sentence and whatever recommendation the DOJ offers is just that – a recommendation. If it appears to the judge that the recommendation he receives from prosecutors was unduly influenced by politics, I assume he will take that into account before he makes his decision.

But are we really going to have to go through this every time someone does something that bothers the left, regardless of whether it breaks any laws or exceeds anyone’s authority?

We get it: The left is filled with rage over the fact that Trump is president and they think any excuse to remove him from office should suffice. And if they can’t take him out, they want to take out the best cabinet member Trump will ever have. Just because their rage has gone unsatisfied and they have to get a scalp to prevent them from losing what little may be left of their sanity.

These do not strike me as people we need to be giving any more power to. So in November, let’s not.

And if Attorney General Barr would like to stay on through President Trump’s entire second term, as well as the Crenshaw Administration, that would be awesome.