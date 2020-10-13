Democrats Got the Memo: Make the Barrett Hearings About Nothing But ObamaCare

They don’t have the votes to stop her confirmation. They can’t come up with a way to smear her character (although I’m sure they’re still trying).

Democrats can’t accept that a new Supreme Court Justice is going to be confirmed and that’s simply it. They have to find a way to make it a blunt force object they can use for partisan aims.

I’m not going to subject you to listening to all of them. I’m not a cruel man. Then again, I did pick out the most shameless and dishonest of the bunch, so perhaps I do have a sadistic streak. Richard Blumenthal is a truly despicable character – a guy who ran around for years claiming to have been a Vietnam war hero when it turned out he was never even there.

For some reason that hasn’t stopped West Virginia from re-electing him to the Senate, which means he’s still in a position to proclaim high and mighty judgment like this:

TRENDING: Watch the Awkward Moment Biden Seems To Forget Romney's Name: 'The Senator Who Was a Mormon'

Occasionally Democrats will mention how horrific it supposedly is that Republicans are planning to confirm Barrett while voters have “already started casting ballots,” as if the one has anything to do with the other.

But mostly they just prattle on about ObamaCare, pushing the narrative on a constant basis that Barrett’s confirmation will mean – as Biden is claiming – 130 million people will lose their health care.

Nonsense. For one thing, there is no guarantee the case that’s about to come before the Supreme Court will result in ObamaCare being thrown out. It rests on the question of severability, and while the Obama crew argued early on that the law couldn’t stand without the individual mandate, it’s been effectively gone for three years and the law is still standing.

It’s the same budget-busting disaster it’s always been, but it’s standing. I have ready informed speculation from conservative legal analysts that there might not be a single Justice who will throw the law on out on that basis.

Do Democrats ever say anything serious or sincere? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

The fact that Barrett criticized the 2012 ruling in Sebelius v. NFIB, which upheld the law, is no guarantee how she’ll rule on this case.

But leave that aside: If ObamaCare is unconstitutional, it’s the job of the Supreme Court to strike it down. It’s the job of the political branches to fix the problem with better legislation. Attacking Amy Coney Barrett for Barack Obama’s mess gets it backward in the extreme.

Yet I suspect most Democrats know this. They’re attacking Barrett over ObamaCare because they’re trying to turn her apparently inevitable confirmation into a political wedge to benefit them in the election. They want people to think they have to get rid of Trump and give Democrats control of Congress because Republicans just want to take away their health care.

That’s a complete lie, of course. No one has made any proposal that doesn’t protect people with pre-existing conditions, and there’s no way any such proposal would have a chance to become law. It’s the other perverse incentives in ObamaCare that are the problem, and those need to be fixed regardless of what the Supreme Court does.

But don’t expect Democrats to fix them. The only change they want to make to health care is to put it entirely under the control of the federal government. For now, their screeching about ObamaCare is their strategy to turn what should be serious confirmation hearings into a typical political stunt.