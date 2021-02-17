Democrats' New Senior Adviser Called Police 'White Supremacists' After Capitol Incursion

A major new hire by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called police officers “white supremacists” last month and also supported rioters as they ravaged American cities last summer.

Dyjuan Tatro joined the DCCC in early February as its senior adviser of strategic outreach for the diversity and inclusion department.

“This past election cycle has emphasized how electoral politics effects the daily lives of each and every American as well as the centrality of the African-American vote to winning elections. I am honored to be joining the DCCC to work on a number of issues at the nexus politics, diversity, and equity & inclusion,” he said in a news release.

But on Jan. 8, two days after the Capitol incursion, Tatro issued a scathing attack on the police, Fox News reported.

“The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who’s [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy,” Tatro wrote in a since-deleted Twitter thread about the Capitol Police budget, saying the issue was not budget, but race.

TRENDING: 'Jeopardy!' Champion Brayden Smith Dead at Age 24

In August, Tatro summed up looting as “protests against systemic racism,” according to Fox.

I don’t understand why you can’t CONDEMN VIOLENT POLICE & acknowledge LOOTING as a VITAL form of social PROTEST. And, how about YOU not use sterilized language when referring to state sanctioned murder while maligning protests against the systemic racism that enables it. 1/2 https://t.co/soWSsgPiEH — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) August 27, 2020

“I don’t understand why you can’t CONDEMN VIOLENT POLICE & acknowledge LOOTING as a VITAL form of social PROTEST. And, how about YOU not use sterilized language when referring to state sanctioned murder while maligning protests against the systemic racism that enables it,” he tweeted in response to a user who had called for looting to be condemned.

Does the political left hate police? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Tatro also likened police to Nazis.

“To all those people who want to reform the police because all cops aren’t bad, should we just go ahead and revive Nazism because all Nazis weren’t bad? I didn’t think so. Case closed,” he wrote in a post in June. That tweet, which had been available early Monday, was deleted later Monday evening.

Dyjuan Tatro, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s new senior advisor for strategic outreach referred to police officers as “white supremacists” after the storming of the Capitol in January and condoned looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/ndznNh4toM — Yamile M Barquet (@ymbarquet) February 15, 2021

Tatro has also insisted the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville was deliberate.

RELATED: Lightfoot's Chicago: On-Duty Police Detective Robbed While Investigating Homicide

What mistakes? Those officers stormed Breonna Taylor’s home & murdered her on a no-knock warrant. Her murder may not have been premeditated, but it was calculated. They shot at whom they were aiming. Her murder wasn’t a mistake, and there’s an entire system that colluded in it. https://t.co/TlEMZwiwgf — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) December 28, 2020

Tatro, who worked on the campaigns of DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, received his bachelor’s degree from Bard College through a college-in-prison program, according to the New York Post.

Tatro was sentenced to six years in prison in 2011 for racketeering conspiracy. He was previously imprisoned for shooting two gang members during his time with the Original Gangsta Killas street gang in Albany in 2006.

Tatro left prison in 2017.

“It’s certainly on-brand for criminal-coddling Democrats, but the rest of America will find it disturbing that a murderous gang member is holding a prominent position with the DCCC,” New York state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy told the Post.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.