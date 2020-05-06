Democrats now want to get rid of business tax breaks just passed in the CARES Act

They want to spend $2,000 a month paying every household in America for nothing. But as for the businesses who could be providing these people with jobs – if not for the government mandates that have made it impossible for them to operate – Democrats now claim they are getting off too easy.

Specifically, Democrats are upset about a provision in the CARES Act that allows companies who suffered losses in recent years to, in part, apply those losses retrospectively to their current tax burden. This was a longstanding practice until Congress tightened it up in 2017 as part of the Tax Reform Act of that year. Until then, if you’d lost a lot of money one year and then made a huge profit the next, you could spread it all out and even up your tax burden.

It was actually something the Treasury Department liked, because it tended to even out its tax receipts. Businesses largely accepted its elimination in 2017 because what they got in exchange – a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent – was well worth the sacrifice.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and devastated the short-term prospect of the entire business world, Congress rightly looked for any method it could find to ease the cash crunch most companies were suddenly facing. Bringing that tax provision back, at least on a temporary basis, made sense as a way of helping to keep the business sector as viable as possible.

So I guess no one should be surprised Democrats are suddenly sore about it:

TRENDING: Israelis isolate crucial antibody that could lead to breakthrough treatments for coronavirus

But Democrats now argue that Congress was too generous when it gave tax breaks for losses incurred before the outbreak and that some of the new rules disproportionately benefit high-income investors and business owners.

“Unlike other efforts to support industries, it came with no Covid-related strings attached,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.). “The more you look at it, the more it smells.”

Mr. Whitehouse introduced a proposal with Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D., Texas) to pare back those changes, and their plan has support from dozens of House members and almost half of Democratic senators.

Just so you know, Sheldon Whitehouse is the same senator who wants to prosecute people for questioning global warming orthodoxy. So that’s about how seriously he deserves to be taken. But regardless, let’s take a serious look at his arguments.

Should the tax breaks in the CARES Act be maintained? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

By demanding “strings attached” related to COVID-19, he seems to be upset that companies don’t have to prove they’ve been hurt by COVID-19 before they take advantage of the tax break. But I can tell you that’s very difficult to prove specifically even if it’s obvious. Every business has been hurt simply by the change in the business climate, even if no one told you specifically they were paring back on you because of COVID-19.

We’re looking at up to 20 million people who have lost their jobs just in the past seven weeks. In an environment like this, how could Whitehouse, Doggett and other Democrats be upset about anything that might help companies keep some people on the payroll?

The argument that it disproportionately helps high earners is one you could make about almost anything policy measure. Of course, if you make more and you owe more in taxes, a tax break will benefit you more. But helping a large company preserve more capital will also make it possible to preserve more jobs, and most of the people helped by that are decidedly not in the high-earning category.

Democrats’ solution to everything seems to be to just throw money at people even as they make it impossible for them to go to work. Every measure that’s designed to help companies open back up and keep people on the payroll is treated as some sort of evil sop to the rich.

But that’s how free-market systems work. Capitalism isn’t about the government giving money to corporations. It’s about simply letting them keep what they’re earning on their own, to deploy as they wish rather than having it all confiscated by politicians. Every time it’s decided that a company has the right to more of its own earnings, rather than letting politicians take it, the Sheldon Whitehouses of the world act as though they’ve been robbed.

RELATED: Growing number of House Democrats wants to pay everyone $2,000 a month as long as there's an 'emergency'

But no politician earned a cent of this money, and given the desperate need of people to get their jobs back, we’d all be better off if politicians took less of it and the companies themselves decided how best to use it.