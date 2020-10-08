Democrats: OK Fine, We Can't Stop Barrett From Being Confirmed (But Do They Mean It?)

I’m not convinced they won’t try to stop this. Not at all. Losing another seat on the Supreme Court is Def Con 1 for them, and if they see any way at all to peel off two more Republican votes, they’ll deploy it.

For now, they’re playing a good game of being resigned to the inevitable:

Coons said the only shot at stopping the confirmation process is to convince at least two more Republicans to join Murkowski and Collins in standing by their position from four years ago that confirmation shouldn’t occur until the presidential election is decided.

“We need two more to join them in their … recognition that fair is fair,” Coons said Wednesday. “I am not optimistic that will happen.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said there’s little he and other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee can do because they are in the minority.

TRENDING: Itxu Díaz: The Entire United States Is Now The Alamo

“We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can’t stop the outcome,” Durbin told ABC’s “This Week” on Sept. 27.

Democrats are portraying Republican determination on this as some sort of evil plot. And of course, they’re continuing to use Mitch McConnell’s unwise Merrick Garland justification against him.

I suppose it’s possible Democrats realize they can’t win this one, and figure it’s wise not to die on such a pointless hill. But I’ve never known Democrats to be wise.

My guess is they’re still trying to find some sort of dirt on Barrett, or absent that, manufacturing some. Once they’ve got it, they’ll claim they tried to be reasonable and were willing to concede to reality, but now they’ve got explosive new information that demands some brave Republican stand up to Trump and get rid of Barrett.

Are Democrats really resigned to defeat on Amy Coney Barrett? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (1 Votes) 80% (4 Votes)

And I suspect it will not work.

But I will also say this: If Democrats do somehow manage to pull something like this and defeat Barrett, Trump and McConnell will retaliate by nominating and confirming someone else in the lame duck session – even if Trump loses the election.

This is war. And I’m not buying the Democrats’ claim that they’re waving the white flag.