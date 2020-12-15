Democrats: OK Fine, We Won't Insist on a Bailout of Blue States and Cities in the COVID Relief Bill

This is a small victory for fiscal responsibility. A big victory would be no bill at all, but I guess we’ll take what we can get:

As top Washington negotiators reach for a long-delayed agreement on COVID-19 relief, rank-and-file Democrats appear increasingly resigned to having to drop, for now, a scaled-back demand for fiscal relief for states and local governments whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone Monday evening and continues to press for help for struggling states and localities. But top Democratic allies of President-elect Joe Biden came out in support of a $748 billion plan offered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and hinted they won’t insist on a pitched battle for state and local aid now.

The bailout for state and local government has been a Democrat priority from the start because the cities and states who need it are overwhelmingly Democratic. They’re the ones who indulge the most in reckless spending even during normal times. They’re the ones who are taxing their residents about as much as they can be taxed and still can’t balance their budgets. (See “Illinois” for the worst of all examples.) They’re the ones who cratered their own revenue with broad-reaching lockdowns that didn’t end the pandemic but killed millions of jobs.

This all could have been avoided if governors had a) worked with their state legislatures instead of declaring dictatorial powers for themselves; and b) thought about the economic impact of the moves they were making instead of just wielding sledgehammers.

So no, there’s no reason Congress should feel compelled to bail them out, but it’s something House Democrats have badly wanted to do as a reward for a loyal constituency. There is also this: Democrats at the state level performed horrendously in the 2020 elections, and the 2022 mid-terms could be a bloodbath for Democrats given that they’ll be the party in power in the White House at the time. Add to that a bunch of budget disasters and you could see the biggest red wave in the history of this country.

Democrats wanted to use federal taxpayer dollars to bail out the big-spending politicians who got themselves into this mess. There is no reason Republicans should have wanted to go along with that, and it looks like now they won’t have to.

Of course, there’s another way to avoid such a bailout: Don’t pass a bill at all. The nation doesn’t need it and we’ve already borrowed enough this year. Just let the economy re-open and the private sector will engineer the rebound from there.