Democrats panicking over Obama aide's prediction: The economy's going to roar back before the election

Not long ago we considered that a nightmare scenario might be unfolding for Democrats: Everything they’ve wanted, particularly the destruction of the U.S. economy, was happening . . . and they had no way to blame Donald Trump for it.

Oh they’d try, of course, but it’s a tough case to make when it’s Democrat governors who are keeping lockdowns in place, while Trump is advocating reopening and Republican governors are proceeding with that very thing. Everyone here in Michigan who’s still on unemployment knows it’s Gretchen Whitmer, not Donald Trump, who’s responsible for that with the never-ending extensions of her lockdown order.

So that seemed to be the worst-case scenario for Democrats. The economy is in shambles and the voters blame them.

But now they’re in a panic over an even scarier scenario: Just before the election, the economy’s recovery picks up so much speed that it’s breaking records for the best economic numbers in our nation’s history. And not only does that seem very plausible, it’s a scenario former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman is warning Democrats to get ready for.

And they’re freaking out:

“Everyone looked puzzled and thought I had misspoken,” Furman said in an interview. Instead of forecasting a prolonged Depression-level economic catastrophe, Furman laid out a detailed case for why the months preceding the November election could offer Trump the chance to brag — truthfully — about the most explosive monthly employment numbers and gross domestic product growth ever.

Since the Zoom call, Furman has been making the same case to anyone who will listen, especially the close-knit network of Democratic wonks who have traversed the Clinton and Obama administrations together, including top members of the Biden campaign.

Furman’s counterintuitive pitch has caused some Democrats, especially Obama alumni, around Washington to panic. “This is my big worry,” said a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president. Asked about the level of concern among top party officials, he said, “It’s high — high, high, high, high.”

One prediction sees third quarter GDP growth as high as 25 percent. That would easily top the best quarter we’ve ever had, and it would completely change the game as far as the public’s perspective on economic momentum and who’s responsible for it.

If the Democrat-ordered lockdowns devastated the economy, and the Trump/Republican-ordered reopenings lit a fire under it, how does that impact the election? That’s not a hard question to answer.

If you measure the economy strictly by quarter-over-quarter GDP growth, Furman’s scenario not only seems plausible. It seems inevitable. The numbers for the second quarter are going to be ugly, and everyone will know the reason. It’s not Trump’s tax or deregulatory policies. It’s the government’s lockdown response to the pandemic.

Once the third quarter comes around, it doesn’t have to be nearly as good as the strong quarters we enjoyed in 2018 and 2019 to be a dramatic improvement over the first and second quarters of this year. It could be 25 percent better than the second quarter, yet still not be all that good when measured in raw GDP numbers. But all people will hear about is the growth compared the previous quarter. We’ll hear about record job creation. We’ll hear about companies restarting, people going back to work and life getting back to normal.

People will feel optimistic for the first time all year, and Trump will be cheerleading the whole thing.

What are Democrats supposed to say? That they want everyone locked up again? That they want everyone back on unemployment? The truth is they probably do want that, but if they say it, Trump may win 50 states.

This is what happens when your entire electoral strategy depends on a nationwide disaster you can blame on the other guy, and that’s all Democrats have had to offer for some time now. They want to spend us into debt oblivion and destroy the private sector, and when the people don’t respond well to that agenda, they have nothing else to offer.

I am sure the media will set the bar very high for the economy in the second half of the year. They will probably claim that Trump failed if third-quarter GDP growth isn’t at least 50 percent. But we found out in 2016 that the media have almost no influence on people’s voting decisions, and I’m sure the same will be true this year.

Democrats are now horrified because the economy just might bounce back spectacularly and give you all your jobs back. Ponder that.