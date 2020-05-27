SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Democrats panicking over Obama aide's prediction: The economy's going to roar back before the election

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 27, 2020 at 7:10am
Print

Not long ago we considered that a nightmare scenario might be unfolding for Democrats: Everything they’ve wanted, particularly the destruction of the U.S. economy, was happening . . . and they had no way to blame Donald Trump for it.

Oh they’d try, of course, but it’s a tough case to make when it’s Democrat governors who are keeping lockdowns in place, while Trump is advocating reopening and Republican governors are proceeding with that very thing. Everyone here in Michigan who’s still on unemployment knows it’s Gretchen Whitmer, not Donald Trump, who’s responsible for that with the never-ending extensions of her lockdown order.

So that seemed to be the worst-case scenario for Democrats. The economy is in shambles and the voters blame them.

But now they’re in a panic over an even scarier scenario: Just before the election, the economy’s recovery picks up so much speed that it’s breaking records for the best economic numbers in our nation’s history. And not only does that seem very plausible, it’s a scenario former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman is warning Democrats to get ready for.

And they’re freaking out:

TRENDING: Kathy Griffin: Never mind decapitation, let's murder Trump by injecting him with air

“Everyone looked puzzled and thought I had misspoken,” Furman said in an interview. Instead of forecasting a prolonged Depression-level economic catastrophe, Furman laid out a detailed case for why the months preceding the November election could offer Trump the chance to brag — truthfully — about the most explosive monthly employment numbers and gross domestic product growth ever.

Since the Zoom call, Furman has been making the same case to anyone who will listen, especially the close-knit network of Democratic wonks who have traversed the Clinton and Obama administrations together, including top members of the Biden campaign.

Furman’s counterintuitive pitch has caused some Democrats, especially Obama alumni, around Washington to panic. “This is my big worry,” said a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president. Asked about the level of concern among top party officials, he said, “It’s high — high, high, high, high.”

One prediction sees third quarter GDP growth as high as 25 percent. That would easily top the best quarter we’ve ever had, and it would completely change the game as far as the public’s perspective on economic momentum and who’s responsible for it.

Do Democrats want the economy to be terrible?

If the Democrat-ordered lockdowns devastated the economy, and the Trump/Republican-ordered reopenings lit a fire under it, how does that impact the election? That’s not a hard question to answer.

If you measure the economy strictly by quarter-over-quarter GDP growth, Furman’s scenario not only seems plausible. It seems inevitable. The numbers for the second quarter are going to be ugly, and everyone will know the reason. It’s not Trump’s tax or deregulatory policies. It’s the government’s lockdown response to the pandemic.

Once the third quarter comes around, it doesn’t have to be nearly as good as the strong quarters we enjoyed in 2018 and 2019 to be a dramatic improvement over the first and second quarters of this year. It could be 25 percent better than the second quarter, yet still not be all that good when measured in raw GDP numbers. But all people will hear about is the growth compared the previous quarter. We’ll hear about record job creation. We’ll hear about companies restarting, people going back to work and life getting back to normal.

People will feel optimistic for the first time all year, and Trump will be cheerleading the whole thing.

What are Democrats supposed to say? That they want everyone locked up again? That they want everyone back on unemployment? The truth is they probably do want that, but if they say it, Trump may win 50 states.

RELATED: Honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion by saving the United States of America

This is what happens when your entire electoral strategy depends on a nationwide disaster you can blame on the other guy, and that’s all Democrats have had to offer for some time now. They want to spend us into debt oblivion and destroy the private sector, and when the people don’t respond well to that agenda, they have nothing else to offer.

I am sure the media will set the bar very high for the economy in the second half of the year. They will probably claim that Trump failed if third-quarter GDP growth isn’t at least 50 percent. But we found out in 2016 that the media have almost no influence on people’s voting decisions, and I’m sure the same will be true this year.

Democrats are now horrified because the economy just might bounce back spectacularly and give you all your jobs back. Ponder that.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Democrats panicking over Obama aide's prediction: The economy's going to roar back before the election
Kathy Griffin: Never mind decapitation, let's murder Trump by injecting him with air
Minneapolis fires four officers involved in George Floyd's death; police union will fight it
On first glance, there's no defending Minneapolis police in the death of that suspect on Memorial Day
ABC News: Holy ****, people are defying social distancing guidelines!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×