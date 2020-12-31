Democrats Reject McConnell's Packaging of Trump's Three Pet Priorities, And It Seems That Was the Point

Yesterday I criticized Mitch McConnell for packaging three of President Trump’s worst ideas into a single bill, and insisting that all of them or none of them needed to be passed. I said, if he was going to push for the foolish idea of $2,000 individual checks, he could at least have packaged them with the elimination of pork barrel spending or other more worthy ideas.

Instead, by lumping them with the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and an investigation of the 2020 presidential election, he packaged three bad ideas into one expensive and useless bill.

Now that I see how this has played out over the past 24 hours, it’s starting to be clear that McConnell knew exactly what he was doing:

Democrats have decried grouping the three provisions together, saying Mr. McConnell is using the contentious measures to cut off Democratic support for the bill and avoid holding a vote directly on the larger checks.

Mr. McConnell said Wednesday the three measures would move together to address Mr. Trump’s requests, and he criticized the House bill to increase the size of the checks, saying it had “no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.” He said the $2,000 checks were an inefficient way to provide aid, as some of the money would go to people who haven’t suffered financial hardships.

“Here’s the deal: The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them,” he said.

Trump put McConnell in a bind with his last-minute, impulsive demand for $2,000 checks. It put vulnerable senators on the spot (especially David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia) and it forced McConnell to either get behind more wasteful deficit spending or oppose the president.

Democrats were delighted. They’re always up for more wealth redistribution (even though a lot of the checks would go to people who are rich and/or working and don’t need it), and they loved the resulting tension between the White House and the Senate leadership.

McConnell’s gambit turned out to be a brilliant way of neutralizing everyone else’s positions. Trump is saying almost nothing about McConnell’s proposed bill, because what can he say? Everything in it is stuff Trump wants, and has been loudly demanding. Democrats are howling because they hate the Section 230 and investigation provisions, but they can’t claim McConnell is completely unwilling to send out the $2,000 checks. (Although, in fact, he is and should be.)

Did Mitch McConnell just save the taxpayers $350 billion?

Now Perdue and Loeffler can publicly advocate the $2,000 payments, which neutralizes the attacks from their runoff opponents, even as they know there will probably never be a vote on it because Democrats won’t agree to McConnell’s other demands.

This is not a foolproof strategy. Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock can still tell voters it’s useless to let Mitch McConnell remain in control of the Senate because he’s the one keeping them from getting their money. And in the big picture, there’s something very sad about the fact that you have to promise big fat checks to people in order to get their votes.

But it appears Mitch McConnell has saved U.S. taxpayers from incurring another $350 billion in debt, because that’s what the $2,000 checks would have cost (and that’s before interest starts accruing). Now maybe some Republican who still remembers what it means to be a Republican will be willing to tell the American people that they don’t need $2,000 checks from a government that has to borrow the money to give it to them – and that maybe, with the economy still growing and jobs still coming back – they can go earn the money themselves.

Also: Maybe someone can remind the voters that it’s not the virus that has created economic hardships, but the response of politicians to the virus, which could be reversed at any time in favor of a more measured and sensible approach.

Anyway, you’re probably not getting a check for $2,000, which is just as well because the government doesn’t really have it to give to you – and if you want $2,000, you can go find a way to earn it yourself.