Democrats suddenly outraged by large crowds again - as Trump announces return of rallies

You were supposed to stay home. You were supposed to lock your doors, cower in your basement, socially distance, and wait for the coronapocalypse to blow over. The worst thing you could do is be in a crowd.

Unless, that is, you were protesting.

Protesting trumps everything. If you were thinking about joining peaceful protest, or even a riot, you were encouraged to abandon the safety of your bunker and get out into the streets. Progressives wanted boots on the ground, and the lockdown was suddenly unimportant.

It didn’t matter how many other people were out there. It didn’t matter who was out there or what they were doing. All that mattered was “optics.” Just ask Gretchen Whitmer, the “Queen of the Quarantine.”

Unfortunately, that’s all over. Your quarantine reprieve has come to an end. Now, crowds are bad again.

What has caused this oh-so-shocking about face? Take a guess…

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country. “The rallies will be tremendous,” a campaign manager said. https://t.co/hZ1nV45d00 — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

Apparently, the coronavirus discriminates. Anti-Trump crowds are totally safe. Pro-Trump crowds are dangerous carriers of disease and will, no doubt, cause the explosive return of COVID-19. The hypocrisy is obvious…

For the sake of consistency, anything to say about this? pic.twitter.com/W4dopx73vn — Greg Tomlin 💬 (@TomlinMedia) June 9, 2020



So, remember: Republican 1st Amendment expressions are bad. They will be called out by your media superiors. Left-wing 1st Amendment expressions, or violent riots, are good. They will therefore get a pass.