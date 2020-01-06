To Democrats, whenever we fight back against killers it's 'escalation'

I guess we’re just supposed to take it.

Qassam Soleimani spent decades sowing mayhem, terror and murder in and around the Middle East, and bragging that there was nothing the United States could do about it or him. The mad mullahs who rule Iran backed him all the way, since his evil actions were forwarding their goals of regional domination.

By one count, Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of 608 American soldiers in the Iraq War alone – a war in which Iran was at least nominally not a combatant.

Democrats offered few if any condemnations of this man during his decades of evil. There is even a report that, when Israel had him in their sites in 2015 and was prepared to take him out, Barack Obama warned his BFFs in Iran. No doubt this was part of John Kerry’s master plan to “get them to trust us” so they would sign the worst deal we ever negotiated and receive $150 billion for their trouble.

Iran has unleashed mayhem on the world for 40 years and suffered virtually no consequences.

But when Donald Trump takes the opportunity to end Soleimani’s reign of terror, the word of the day is suddenly “escalation.”

If any response to terrorism is “escalation,” we have to ask: What is the alternative to escalation? It can only be one thing, and that’s appeasement.

Democrats over the last several days have been liberal in their condemnation of Soleimani, calling him a bad guy who deserved it and all that. But just as quickly they insist that taking him out was too risky because of its potential to inflame the Iranians and their proxies, and to draw us into a broader battle.

But anything is a “broader battle” than doing nothing, which is what we’ve been doing in response to Iran for 40 years. When a rogue regime like Iran can wreak mayhem without paying any price whatsoever, there is absolutely no factor present to contain the damage.

Here is an unpleasant fact that people of both parties would rather kick and scream than accept (and that generally includes Donald Trump): The United States is the world’s policeman. And we always will be, because we’re the only nation capable of it, and someone needs to do it. The United Nations certainly can’t be trusted to do it. And every other country that approximates the necessary strategic force is equally untrustworthy.

Why are we in the Middle East in the first place? We’re there because we have vital economic and strategic interests there, and we can’t afford to let events their spiral out of control while we sit back and take no action. The same is true in many global spots, which is we have status-of-forces agreements with more than 100 countries.

This inspires lots of complaining about everything from the cost to the notion of “endless wars.” But no one can offer a realistic scenario in which our interests aren’t in serious peril. Our presence in hotspots like the Middle East is a necessary investment in our own security and that of the globe.

And our presence there is worthless if we’re not willing to take action to stop terrorism and mayhem, both of which Soleimani was a leading perpetrator of.

Yes, any time you have to take action, it’s an “escalation.” Because if you’re never willing to escalate to put down a threat, you’ll never put down a threat. You’ll just spend all your time capitulating and appeasing.

This has been the Democratic Party’s instinct on every major global event since Vietnam. They never want to fight. They never want to take action. And they can never bring themselves to admit the United States is in the right.

Much of their nonsense at the moment is about their hatred of Donald Trump, but the stance they’re taking is really not all that different than it was under President Reagan or either of the two Presidents Bush. No matter what happens, fighting back is too risky and too foolish. It’s always better to appease. Always better to stand down.

That avoids escalation, but it also solves absolutely nothing. And in the long run, more people are killed by unrestrained international criminals like Soleimani than you would possibly lose in the battle to take him out. Come to think of it, in the operation to take out Soleimani, we didn’t lose anyone.

We should have escalated decades ago.