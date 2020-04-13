I’ve been writing about politics for 15 years. In that time, one thing has become abundantly clear to me. Democrats are far more invested in polling than Republicans.

To be clear, I’m not talking about being financially invested. Both parties spend an inordinate amount of money trying to divine the will of the voters. With the advent of cell phones and the internet, the results of that effort have become increasingly suspect. Still, they’re obsessed with their dubious data.

The difference is that Republicans always look at it skeptically, while Democrats view it with an almost religious reverence.

I honestly believe that’s a major source of their current Trump Derangement Syndrome. If the polling had shown the 2016 election as being close, they still would have been mad about their loss, but they probably wouldn’t have gone quite so crazy. Instead, they genuinely believed Hillary Clinton was on the road to history’s greatest landslide – all thanks to their disastrously wrong polling.

When it didn’t happen, they lost their minds.

TRENDING: Dems' favorite poll shows Biden's lead over Trump has completely vanished

Since then, there’s one poll they truly love. It comes from Fox News, and it’s consistently shown Joe Biden with a commanding 6-to-9-point lead. Progressives, who despise Fox, like this data set because it allows them to say things like, “Even their own poll shows Biden beating bad orange man!”

Never mind that the polling was wrong last time. They get to gloat. That’s all that matters.

So they must be pretty bummed today. Their favorite poll no longer offers them bragging rights. According to Fox News, Biden’s lead is completely gone. And Crazy Ol’ Joe hasn’t even embarked on the grueling, gaffe-filled, sure-to-be-embarrassing part of his campaign yet.

The presidential race has tightened. Joe Biden’s recent nine-point edge over Donald Trump has evaporated. According to a new Fox News Poll of registered voters, the incumbent president and presumed Democratic nominee now tie with 42 percent support apiece. Some 16 percent would vote for a third-party candidate or are undecided. Trump’s 42 percent support is, by a narrow margin, his highest ever against Biden, while Biden’s mark is his lowest by far. Two weeks ago, Biden was up by 49-40 percent (March 21-24). Some of the most significant declines in his support come from women (-9 points) and non-whites (-11). Yet, the most troublesome shift is among Democrats, as just 80 percent back him, down from 87 percent in March.

Remember, the news here is probably worse for Biden than is indicated at first blush. This is a poll of national results. It’s the same terrible, meaningless metric that convinced Democrats Hillary had a 96 percent chance of victory. Factor in the electoral college, and there’s a good case to be made that Biden is doing far worse than a tie.