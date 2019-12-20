Dems' own legal witness: Trump's not actually impeached until Pelosi sends articles to the Senate

Remember Noah Feldman? He’s the Harvard law professor who testified House Judiciary Committee earlier this month. He’s a hardcore lefty, and he’s been beating the impeachment drum since 2017, just two months after President Trump took office.

He also has some bad news for Dems who are doing victory dances over impeachment.

Sorry guys. You haven’t actually impeached Trump yet. In fact, until the articles are delivered to the Senate, you’ve done precisely… nothing.

As Feldman writes for Bloomberg:

According to the Constitution, impeachment is a process, not a vote If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.”

What’s more, the longer Pelosi delays their delivery, the more she’ll be operating in violation of the Constitution.

The Constitution doesn’t say how fast the articles must go to the Senate. Some modest delay is not inconsistent with the Constitution, or how both chambers usually work. But an indefinite delay would pose a serious problem. Impeachment as contemplated by the Constitution does not consist merely of the vote by the House, but of the process of sending the articles to the Senate for trial. Both parts are necessary to make an impeachment under the Constitution: The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment. And the Senate must actually hold a trial.

Yesterday, Pelosi refused to say when, or even if, she would send the articles to the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi won’t commit to sending the House Democrats’ sham articles of impeachment over to the Senate. Basically confirming what we’ve known all along this impeachment is a WITCH HUNT & A SHAM! pic.twitter.com/2KGQBkIsSE — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 19, 2019

“Are we all going to go out an play in the snow?” What the heck does that mean? She was asked a very specific question: “Will you guarantee that the impeachment articles will be, at some point, sent to the Senate?”

“That,” she claims, “has not been part of [the Dems] conversation.”