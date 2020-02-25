SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Dems pounce on Bernie for whitewashing Castro's record - were silent when Obama did the same thing back in 2016

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 25, 2020 at 4:25am
Print

Democrats are pouncing.  Bernie Sanders is their frontrunner, they’re all looking for a way to tear him down, and so they’re racing to pile-on.  In scientific terms, “Bernie has stepped in it.”

His comments about the wonders of Fidel Castro’s ‘literacy program’ has created an opening that his pseudo-party is eager to exploit. Democrats have realized that he put his foot in his mouth, and they’re calling him out. Earlier, we talked about a certain Joe Biden campaign adviser who apparently realized what a blunder this was. Here’s a smattering of similar accusations that came late yesterday afternoon:

TRENDING: MSNBC hostage video: Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie’s Nevada win to Nazi invasion of France

Last night, instead of backing away, Bernie doubled down on his initial remarks.

So, it’s nice that at least a few Dems have decided to condemn Sanders. He deserves it. However, you have to ask yourself if this is genuine.

If you’d like a nickel’s worth of free advice, here it is: ‘Don’t believe them. This is all feigned outrage. None of them are really concerned about Bernie’s tendency to support fascist dictatorial regimes.’

The simple fact of the matter is that the Democratic Party doesn’t particularly care about this at all.  In fact, most of them love the Castro regime precisely because it’s been thumbing its nose at the ‘capitalist imperial pigs’ for close to seven decades. Remember the fawning coverage of Fidel’s death?  Remember how they praised Obama after that grotesque baseball game with Raul Castro?

RELATED: MSNBC hostage video: Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie's Nevada win to Nazi invasion of France

Of course you do.

However, in case you don’t, you can watch the clips below. In them you’ll hear Barack Obama say – almost exactly – what they’re attacking Bernie for saying.  This isn’t about Cuba, it’s people, or Castro’s atrocities.  It’s about Bernie and their insane, radical, base usurping their party.

It’s an effort to rein in their Frankenstein’s Monster. Nothing more.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×