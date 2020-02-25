Dems pounce on Bernie for whitewashing Castro's record - were silent when Obama did the same thing back in 2016

Democrats are pouncing. Bernie Sanders is their frontrunner, they’re all looking for a way to tear him down, and so they’re racing to pile-on. In scientific terms, “Bernie has stepped in it.”

His comments about the wonders of Fidel Castro’s ‘literacy program’ has created an opening that his pseudo-party is eager to exploit. Democrats have realized that he put his foot in his mouth, and they’re calling him out. Earlier, we talked about a certain Joe Biden campaign adviser who apparently realized what a blunder this was. Here’s a smattering of similar accusations that came late yesterday afternoon:

After four years of looking on in horror as Trump cozied up to dictators, we need a president who will be extremely clear in standing against regimes that violate human rights abroad. We can’t risk nominating someone who doesn’t recognize this. pic.twitter.com/N2JHGzns93 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 24, 2020

Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people. But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program. pic.twitter.com/3Xqu435uoA — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

Whether the subject is Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Israel or other foreign policy challenges, @SenSanders has consistently taken positions that are wrong on the merits and will alienate many Florida voters now and in the general election if he is nominated. #FlaPol — Stephanie Murphy (@SMurphyCongress) February 24, 2020

The Castro regime murdered and jailed dissidents, and caused unspeakable harm to too many South Florida families. To this day, it remains an authoritarian regime that oppresses its people, subverts the free press, and stifles a free society. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 24, 2020

Last night, instead of backing away, Bernie doubled down on his initial remarks.

So, it’s nice that at least a few Dems have decided to condemn Sanders. He deserves it. However, you have to ask yourself if this is genuine.

If you’d like a nickel’s worth of free advice, here it is: ‘Don’t believe them. This is all feigned outrage. None of them are really concerned about Bernie’s tendency to support fascist dictatorial regimes.’

The simple fact of the matter is that the Democratic Party doesn’t particularly care about this at all. In fact, most of them love the Castro regime precisely because it’s been thumbing its nose at the ‘capitalist imperial pigs’ for close to seven decades. Remember the fawning coverage of Fidel’s death? Remember how they praised Obama after that grotesque baseball game with Raul Castro?

Of course you do.

However, in case you don’t, you can watch the clips below. In them you’ll hear Barack Obama say – almost exactly – what they’re attacking Bernie for saying. This isn’t about Cuba, it’s people, or Castro’s atrocities. It’s about Bernie and their insane, radical, base usurping their party.

It’s an effort to rein in their Frankenstein’s Monster. Nothing more.

Here’s Barack Obama on Fidel Castro: “I said to President Castro, you’ve made great progress in educating young people… they have access to healthcare. That’s a huge achievement.” Foreign relations must be approached with honesty & an nuance. pic.twitter.com/VZQ7uQcKL8 — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) February 24, 2020