Despite governor's threats, Michigan hospitals are prescribing hydroxychloroquine and seeing success

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 1, 2020 at 4:37am
I’m starting to suspect it was always an empty threat. Imagine this scenario:

A doctor prescribes hydroxychloroquine for a desperately ill patient with COVID-19, after the FDA approved it for off-label use. Then the state of Michigan comes after the doctor and takes action to revoke his or her license?

In real life, that was never going to happen. Whitmer issued the threat in order to get applause from the Trump-hating media who were all over his case for pushing it in a press conference. Her demand that no one could prescribe it without proof its effectiveness could only mean one thing: Full clinical trials. There’s no time for that and everyone knows it, which is why the FDA has told doctors to go ahead and prescribe it if they think it can help in isolated cases.

Here in Michigan, that’s exactly what they’re doing, and the early returns are promising:

Coronavirus patients hospitalized across Michigan are receiving treatments of a newly-authorized, but yet untested, drug touted by at least one health care system for showing signs of managing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of infectious diseases at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, said a majority of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Henry Ford Health Systems facilities were prescribed hydroxychloroquine during the last three weeks. Zervos said the drug, an arthritis medicine also used to treat malaria, isn’t seen as a “miracle cure” but has shown some success in managing a virus that currently has no remedy.

Understandably, health care providers are being careful not to oversell the drug. It doesn’t “cure” COVID-19, but it’s been effective in managing the symptoms. It’s not a “miracle” drug – and no one including Trump ever said it was – but of all the experimental drugs that have been tried so far, it seems to be showing the most promise.

Whitmer’s office issued a “clarification” a few days ago, claiming they were only trying to protect the supply for those who suffer from other conditions – like lupus – and depend on hydroxychloroquine. But that’s nonsense. Pharmaceutical companies just donated 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to the federal stockpile, so supply was never really a problem. And at a time when people are dying from a global pandemic, you don’t hold back something that can help until you at least determine if there’s a way to work it into the mix.

Michigan hospitals report they are only giving hydroxychloroquine to the sickest of COVID-19 sufferers. Those with mild cases who can recover at home don’t need it. So they’re certainly being careful about exhausting supplies unnecessarily.

Should Gretchen Whitmer back off and let the doctors do their jobs?

But this is a classic case of people politicizing something that didn’t need to be politicized. President Trump talked up hydroxychloroquine after he heard about some limited success on an anecdotal basis out of France, and urged the FDA to explore its use. The FDA did so quickly – which is very uncharacteristic for them – and ultimately approved its use for COVID-19. That is a case of a president seeing an opportunity and demanding quick action, and getting results.

Attacking hydroxchloroquine just because Donald Trump talked about it is the height of insanity in any situation, but especially in a situation like this.

Thank God this drug exists and was already on the market, and will hopefully save a lot of lives now that it’s in use.

We dinged Trump over the weekend for his juvenile name-calling of Whitmer. But Whitmer deserves some heat for trying to keep this drug from people who need it. That is worse than what Trump did.

Can we stop with the political nonsense and help people get better?

Dan Calabrese
