Despite widely shared social media post, Gretchen Whitmer did not defund the Michigan State Police

We were ready to let her have it. Given the way she’s run roughshod over state law and representative democracy in Michigan, she would have deserved no mercy.

But turns out, it’s not true. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not defund the Michigan State Police. The widely shared executive order that was all over Facebook and Twitter yesterday certainly made it look as though she did. Executive Order 155 speaks to deep cuts to both the State Police and the State Department of Corrections.

Case close, right? As it turns out, not exactly.

The conservative site Michigan Capitol Confidential went to Republican State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to get his take on the executive order, and that’s when we learned the rest of the story:

That executive order does call for $633 million in state budget cuts, including $113 million in spending on the Michigan State Police and $386 million in the corrections system.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Wednesday, however, that the state money cut by the executive order will be replaced by federal dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Shirkey said by identifying specific COVID-19 related costs, the governor and state Legislature were able to replace the cuts in the state budget with federal money.

So all the state did was move some money around to make room for additional funds that came from COVID-related federal assistance. The State Police and the Department of Corrections are going to get the same money they were getting before, but a bunch of it is going to come from an outside source. That made it possible to free up money originally allocated to the State Police and Department of Corrections and shift it in other directions.

I was dubious about this story when I first heard it. Although Gov. Whitmer has been acting lately like she has unlimited authority to govern without the legislature, the fact of the matter is she needs the legislature’s approval for budgeting decisions. So when the news started going around that Whitmer had unilaterally cut the State Police budget, it made no sense because she can’t do that.

Granted, she’s been doing a lot of things she can’t do. But if she tried to do this, the Republican-controlled legislature would have an absolute cow. No one was doing that. And while I recognize the left-wing media does its best to ignore wrongdoing by Democrats, it seemed inconceivable to me that Whitmer could have cut the State Police budget in half and none of the local media would even mention it.

Now we know why. And it’s a good example of how people need to be careful when they start spreading information around.

I like the fact that social media gives people a voice, and that it makes it possible for ordinary citizens to share and disseminate information the mainstream media might ignore or try to bury. But people who aren’t used to reporting news need to understand there is often more to a story than meets the eye. Just looking at this executive order out of context made it look like something shocking had happened. But give credit to Michigan Capitol Confidential, whose editors are no fans of Gretchen Whitmer, for checking the information out and getting the full story.

Not everything you read on the Internet is true. Abraham Lincoln said that.