Commentary
Despite widely shared social media post, Gretchen Whitmer did not defund the Michigan State Police

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 23, 2020 at 2:00am
We were ready to let her have it. Given the way she’s run roughshod over state law and representative democracy in Michigan, she would have deserved no mercy.

But turns out, it’s not true. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not defund the Michigan State Police. The widely shared executive order that was all over Facebook and Twitter yesterday certainly made it look as though she did. Executive Order 155 speaks to deep cuts to both the State Police and the State Department of Corrections.

Case close, right? As it turns out, not exactly.

The conservative site Michigan Capitol Confidential went to Republican State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to get his take on the executive order, and that’s when we learned the rest of the story:

That executive order does call for $633 million in state budget cuts, including $113 million in spending on the Michigan State Police and $386 million in the corrections system.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Wednesday, however, that the state money cut by the executive order will be replaced by federal dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Shirkey said by identifying specific COVID-19 related costs, the governor and state Legislature were able to replace the cuts in the state budget with federal money.

So all the state did was move some money around to make room for additional funds that came from COVID-related federal assistance. The State Police and the Department of Corrections are going to get the same money they were getting before, but a bunch of it is going to come from an outside source. That made it possible to free up money originally allocated to the State Police and Department of Corrections and shift it in other directions.

I was dubious about this story when I first heard it. Although Gov. Whitmer has been acting lately like she has unlimited authority to govern without the legislature, the fact of the matter is she needs the legislature’s approval for budgeting decisions. So when the news started going around that Whitmer had unilaterally cut the State Police budget, it made no sense because she can’t do that.

Should we defund the police?

Granted, she’s been doing a lot of things she can’t do. But if she tried to do this, the Republican-controlled legislature would have an absolute cow. No one was doing that. And while I recognize the left-wing media does its best to ignore wrongdoing by Democrats, it seemed inconceivable to me that Whitmer could have cut the State Police budget in half and none of the local media would even mention it.

Now we know why. And it’s a good example of how people need to be careful when they start spreading information around.

I like the fact that social media gives people a voice, and that it makes it possible for ordinary citizens to share and disseminate information the mainstream media might ignore or try to bury. But people who aren’t used to reporting news need to understand there is often more to a story than meets the eye. Just looking at this executive order out of context made it look like something shocking had happened. But give credit to Michigan Capitol Confidential, whose editors are no fans of Gretchen Whitmer, for checking the information out and getting the full story.

Not everything you read on the Internet is true. Abraham Lincoln said that.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







