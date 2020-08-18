SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Devastating ad from Republican candidate Kim Klacik: Walk with me to see Democrat policies at work in Baltimore

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 18, 2020 at 7:07am
P Share Print

Kim Klacik believes that black lives matter, which is why she’s challenging a very entrenched notion – that Democrat policies are best for black people.

Is that what you think? Klacik, a Republican who’s running for Congress, challenges you to walk with her through the streets of Baltimore and see just what Democrat policies have wrought during the 53 years Democrats have been in charge there.

It’s not pretty, and the people who live there know it:

TRENDING: Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges

Klacik gets right to it: Democrats think you’re stupid. And they think they can control you forever, just by repeating incessantly that the other guys are racists.

But governing is supposed to be about results. What results have Democrats gotten in any major city where they’ve had the monopoly on power for decades? Baltimore looks like a war zone. Chicago basically is one. Detroit has had to go through municipal bankruptcy. Minneapolis is in flames. Seattle and Portland have had to cede parts of their cities to anarchist mobs. New York is overrun by violent crime following the mayor’s disbanding of a major anti-crime task force.

And Klacik lays it out again: The worst place in America for a black person to live is in a Democrat-controlled city. Then she asks: Can you name a blue city where things have gotten better for black people?

No one can, of course, because such a city doesn’t exist. Democrats maintain their stranglehold on the black vote by always making the conversation about race, and by accusing black people who would consider voting Republican of being racists and Uncle Toms. Herman dealt with this his entire adult life. He was one of many who had the insight and the courage to overcome it.

Would you vote for Kim Klacik?

But it’s not something anyone should have to overcome. People who are considering voting a certain way shouldn’t have to deal with being browbeaten and attacked for thinking independently.

Klacik will no doubt be attacked by the very same kinds of people who attacked Herman, and who attack Tim Scott and others. But she walks the streets of Baltimore and asks: How can you expect black people to live like this? They certainly don’t deserve to.

But there is something they need to do: They need to stop keeping the people responsible for this in power. If you don’t like Republicans, that’s fine. Republicans certainly aren’t perfect. But don’t keep handing power to insane leftist radicals who keep producing results like this, and then wonder why your city is in shambles.

If I were a resident of Baltimore, I’d certainly consider giving Kim Klacik a chance. She can’t possibly produce a worse result than what Baltimore has gotten from the incumbents. And she might do a lot better, if only because she has the courage to think differently and challenge the conventional wisdom.

What do you have to lose, Baltimore?

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Just so you know: Biden let Bernie and his allies write the Democrats' 2020 platform
Devastating ad from Republican candidate Kim Klacik: Walk with me to see Democrat policies at work in Baltimore
Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges
Biden praises Israel-UAE accord, then immediately demonstrates why it wouldn't have happened under him
Let's get a few things straight about how it works around here
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×