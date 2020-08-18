Devastating ad from Republican candidate Kim Klacik: Walk with me to see Democrat policies at work in Baltimore

Kim Klacik believes that black lives matter, which is why she’s challenging a very entrenched notion – that Democrat policies are best for black people.

Is that what you think? Klacik, a Republican who’s running for Congress, challenges you to walk with her through the streets of Baltimore and see just what Democrat policies have wrought during the 53 years Democrats have been in charge there.

It’s not pretty, and the people who live there know it:

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Klacik gets right to it: Democrats think you’re stupid. And they think they can control you forever, just by repeating incessantly that the other guys are racists.

But governing is supposed to be about results. What results have Democrats gotten in any major city where they’ve had the monopoly on power for decades? Baltimore looks like a war zone. Chicago basically is one. Detroit has had to go through municipal bankruptcy. Minneapolis is in flames. Seattle and Portland have had to cede parts of their cities to anarchist mobs. New York is overrun by violent crime following the mayor’s disbanding of a major anti-crime task force.

And Klacik lays it out again: The worst place in America for a black person to live is in a Democrat-controlled city. Then she asks: Can you name a blue city where things have gotten better for black people?

No one can, of course, because such a city doesn’t exist. Democrats maintain their stranglehold on the black vote by always making the conversation about race, and by accusing black people who would consider voting Republican of being racists and Uncle Toms. Herman dealt with this his entire adult life. He was one of many who had the insight and the courage to overcome it.

Would you vote for Kim Klacik?

But it’s not something anyone should have to overcome. People who are considering voting a certain way shouldn’t have to deal with being browbeaten and attacked for thinking independently.

Klacik will no doubt be attacked by the very same kinds of people who attacked Herman, and who attack Tim Scott and others. But she walks the streets of Baltimore and asks: How can you expect black people to live like this? They certainly don’t deserve to.

But there is something they need to do: They need to stop keeping the people responsible for this in power. If you don’t like Republicans, that’s fine. Republicans certainly aren’t perfect. But don’t keep handing power to insane leftist radicals who keep producing results like this, and then wonder why your city is in shambles.

If I were a resident of Baltimore, I’d certainly consider giving Kim Klacik a chance. She can’t possibly produce a worse result than what Baltimore has gotten from the incumbents. And she might do a lot better, if only because she has the courage to think differently and challenge the conventional wisdom.

What do you have to lose, Baltimore?