Why didn't FedEx have a problem with the Redskins' name for the past 21 years?

The Washington Redskins may or may not be about to change their name, potentially caving to a massive public pressure campaign brought on by the prevailing wokeness of the national moment. The name is now under a “thorough review” even though owner Daniel Snyder has defiantly declared for years that he would never change it.

If it happens, one of the primary drivers of the change will be the fact that FedEx – which owns the naming rights to the Redskins’ stadium and is thus a major corporate sponsor of the team – has asked for the change. Other corporate sponsors, including Nike and Pepsi, have joined in the request. But it started with FedEx.

Apparently FedEx would have us believe it is intensely committed to the name change because the company believes sincerely that naming a football team after Native Americans – particularly when the emphasis is on the skin color of said Native Americans – is racist.

Well.

FedEx bought the naming rights to the Redskins’ stadium in 1999. For 21 years it has proudly splashed its name across the edifice in which the team named after the skin color of Native Americans has played. For most of these years, FedEx has been well aware of the public pressure from certain activists for the Redskins to change the name, and has continued to pay for the naming rights to the stadium while Daniel Snyder has refused to give in to the pressure.

At no point during this 21-year period, until late last week, did FedEx object. The question is not why FedEx is doing so now. That’s obvious. Because there is enormous public pressure on corporations to align their PR positions with those of the protesters, and FedEx is acting in accordance with its primary corporate value: Its own self-interest and a determination not to confront any bad publicity or to be hounded by activists on Twitter.

That’s easy to understand. Not to respect. But to understand.

The question is why FedEx didn’t care about the Redskins’ nickname the entire 21 years it was sponsoring the stadium rights. And the answer is twofold.

First, FedEx knows the Redskins’ nickname is not racist. It wouldn’t have invested this much into the team without knowing its history. And any knowledge of the team’s history would make clear that the Redskins chose the name because it is a direct translation of a word many Native Americans use to describe themselves – and that there are several predominantly Native American high schools in the U.S. that also call themselves the Redskins. FedEx would also be well aware of the fact that the last time the issue was polled – in 2016 – Native Americans indicated at a clip of 90 percent that the Redskins’ nickname doesn’t bother them.

FedEx is well aware of the fact that the pressure for the Redskins to change their name has come mainly from white liberal activists and not from Native Americans. It’s true that those activists have found and aligned themselves with some Native Americans who are part of that 10 percent and are willing to be very vocal, but those vocal activists do not represent the Native American community at large.

This is one of the reasons FedEx never said anything about the Redskins’ nickname before last week. It knew there was no reason to, and it knew there was nothing objectionable about the name. The Redskins’ depiction of Native Americans in their branding is respectful and reverent, which is what you’d expect. You don’t want to portray your own symbol as an object of mockery or derision, and the Redskins never have.

The second reason FedEx never said anything is that it is a typical American corporation that wants nothing to do with controversy, and until last week, the best way to avoid this controversy was to not get involved with it. It was only after the woke/cancel-culture mob gained control of the nation’s cultural discourse that FedEx decided it was in its own best interests to demand the Redskins change their name – the very name FedEx has underwritten without a peep, knowing full well the controversy surrounding it, for the past 21 years.

The same is true of Pepsi and Nike. Pepsi has maintained an exclusive contract to sell its products at FedEx Field for years, never once sounding an alarm about the team’s nickname. Nike has enthusiastically licensed and sold Redskins jerseys, hats, t-shirts, shorts and everything else imaginable for decades, with no compunction whatsoever. Both made gobs of money embracing the branding and the passion associated with the Redskins.

Only now, when there appears to be greater PR value to jumping on this train, are these companies suddenly horrified by their association with the team and its identity.

Also, this cannot be said often enough: Rebranding by the Washington Redskins, the Cleveland Indians, Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemimah does nothing to bring justice to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Auhmad Aubrey. It does nothing to clean up police departments. It does nothing to heal the generational trauma suffered by African Americans. It is as worthless as a thing can be.

The only thing it does is affirm that a certain cultural faction is presently in complete control, and that anyone who doesn’t do what they say will be destroyed. This, by the way, is a mob that cannot be satisfied. Once they understand the extent of the control they exercise, they will only find new targets to come for. This is the fundamental nature of totalitarianism, and if you think it will end with the rebranding of football teams, you’re a fool.

Totalitarianism is only possible when everyone else is afraid to defy the despots. The despots do not need to hold political power or military might. They only need you to be scared of them.

FedEx, Nike and Pepsi are not principled corporations seeking social good. They are simply cowards. The subjects of despotism always are.