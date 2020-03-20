SECTIONS
I didn't think the song 'Imagine' could get any worse; I was wrong

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 20, 2020 at 6:33am
With the indisputable exception of “Abracadabra” by the Steve Miller Band, John Lennon’s “Imagine” is probably the worst song ever written. It’s sanctimonious. It’s juvenile. It sounds like it was written in five minutes while waiting in line at a grocery checkout.

Before you even get into the fact that the vision it offers of the world is utterly horrifying, you have to first get past the fact that it’s an awful piece of music wrapped in banal sentimentality. This was the most egregious example of the pattern that typified Lennon’s entire solo career. He spent a decade phoning it in with lazy works of schlocky garbage because he’d been in the Beatles and his utter melodic vomit would get played on the radio no matter how gruesome it was.

“Imagine” was the icon for Lennon’s decade of self-indulgent maggot feces, and until yesterday it seemed inconceivable that anyone could do something worse than the version with which Lennon himself afflicted the world.

But leave it to Hollywood celebrities to take a dare like that:

I’m not even sure what this is supposed to be. Is this their way of trying to make us feel better in the midst of a global pandemic?

I think I’d rather spend three weeks quarantined with the virus than watch this one more time. And the most astonishing thing of all is that they appear to have no sense of irony whatsoever as they inflict this horror upon us. They seem to actually think we’ll take some sort of stirring, moving inspiration from it.

Funny thing is this: Every morning – all the time but certainly since the pandemic began – I’ve been praying to God to get us through it and to put an end to it. In the world envisioned by these nitwits, that wouldn’t even be possible. There’d be no Heaven and no religion.

That said, their hope for “no possessions” might soon be coming to pass because the utter shutdown of American productivity could cost a lot of people all they own. I guess $2,000 checks from the government are supposed to take care of that so we can all just focus on “living for today.”

Can you refrain from harming yourself after watching this?

I’m sorry that I just made you experience this, but why should I have all the nightmares?

Still, I owe you one. Time for a cleanse. Hopefully come November this is still going to be happening live. You’re welcome:

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
