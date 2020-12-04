Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe: Do You People Realize All the Evil **** China Is Doing?

John Ratcliffe will not be America’s director of national intelligence much longer. He will leave when President Trump leaves in January. And apparently before he goes he thinks there’s something we all need to know:

The threat posed by China to America’s national security, and to the peace and stability of the entire world, is much more serious than anyone realizes.

In an op-ed published in this morning’s Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe goes into stunning and exhaustive detail about everything China is doing to pursue both economic and military domination of the world.

Keep in mind, Ratcliffe bases all this on the classified briefings he receives every day in his position. He is privy to more information than anyone other than the president himself, and he’s been observing these patterns on a daily basis since he agreed six months ago to leave Congress and become Trump’s DNI.

To summarize: China routinely engages in intellectual property theft and political influence-peddling for the purpose of gaining dominance in industries where others did the hard work, but China intends to reap the rewards. China also closely controls the flow of information so that no point of view but that of the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to be heard.

And China uses the funds it gathers from such activity to build a military force it hopes will be more powerful than any other nation in the world, including that of the United States. Oh, and once this force is built, don’t think for a moment the Chinese won’t use it.

You really need to click through and read the whole thing, but we’ll share some of the more stunning details here:

China robs U.S. companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology, and then replaces the U.S. firms in the global marketplace. Take Sinovel. In 2018 a federal jury found the Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer guilty of stealing trade secrets from American Superconductor. Penalties were imposed but the damage was done. The theft resulted in the U.S. company losing more than $1 billion in shareholder value and cutting 700 jobs. Today Sinovel sells wind turbines world-wide as if it built a legitimate business through ingenuity and hard work rather than theft.

The FBI frequently arrests Chinese nationals for stealing research-and-development secrets. Until the head of Harvard’s Chemistry Department was arrested earlier this year, China was allegedly paying him $50,000 a month as part of a plan to attract top scientists and reward them for stealing information. The professor has pleaded not guilty to making false statements to U.S. authorities. Three scientists were ousted in 2019 from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston over concerns about China’s theft of cancer research. The U.S. government estimates that China’s intellectual-property theft costs America as much as $500 billion a year, or between $4,000 and $6,000 per U.S. household.

China also steals sensitive U.S. defense technology to fuel President Xi Jinping’s aggressive plan to make China the world’s foremost military power. U.S. intelligence shows that China has even conducted human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing’s pursuit of power.

You already know about China’s role in unleashing the coronavirus on the world.

You already know about China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims.

You already know about China forcing women to have abortions if they try to have more than one child – and sometimes strictly for the purpose of sex-selection.

You know China is clamping down on freedom in Hong Kong.

And you know that China would invade and conquer Taiwan tomorrow if the U.S. didn’t stand in the way.

You also know that China is North Korea’s patron and allowed Bowl Cut Jr. to get away with the terror he perpetrates on the people there.

We often talk about how terrifying it is that North Korea is trying to get the bomb, and we’re not wrong to see it that way. But has anyone forgotten that China already has it? We tend not to be so worried about that because we think of China as kind of evil but not crazy, and thus not likely to fire off a nuclear attack that will ensure it own destruction.

But we apparently underestimate just how evil China is, and perhaps we overestimate its sanity.

Yet the Chinese are very savvy about using access to its market of more than a billion people to keep its critics under control. Remember the hulabaloo when one NBA executive tweeted something about freedom for Taiwan? The way the rest of the NBA reacted, you’ve have thought he sang the praises of Hitler. That’s because the NBA makes monster money in China and doesn’t want to upset its communist overlords.

The same is true of Hollywood, which doesn’t dare make a film that’s critical of China in anyway because producers make bank distributing their films there. Did you ever wonder why the recent remake of Red Dawn presented the absurd scenario of the United States being invaded and conquered by North Korea? The original plan was for our conqueror to be China. The Chinese Communists politely suggested Hollywood pick a different villain, and Hollywood dutifully complied.

Ratcliffe seems to want the nation – and the world – to understand: Just as we had a defined and determined enemy in the old Soviet Union, we now have just as serious an enemy in China. It is in no way our friend, and its agenda is evil in the extreme. Also, unlike the old Soviet Union, China is happy to do business with American corporations, and allows them to profit from the huge Chinese market in exchange for silence.

Is the incoming Biden Administration going to deal seriously with the threat posed by China?

Not likely, which is surely the reason Ratcliffe felt the need to issue this warning before leaving office. This is one of those moments when we’re invited to wake up to a reality we would prefer to ignore. Because ignoring it isn’t going to make it go away. If we don’t grow our economy and keep our military strong, we’re not going to stand up to this.

The sooner people understand this, the better.