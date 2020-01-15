Disaster: Debate 'looked like a bowl of cold oatmeal' - 'nothing I saw can beat Trump' says... CNN's Van Jones

Something interesting happened last night. No, it wasn’t the debate. That was uniformly terrible. It was a boring, lackluster, slog that was, essentially, the exact opposite of interesting

No, the interesting part came when it was over. If you stuck around for the post-mortem, you saw it. The crestfallen faces of the CNN intelligentsia said it all. The Democratic Party is in chaos, they’re headed toward an epic defeat, and even the media booster squad can’t sell it any other way.

They know just how bad things are.

If you need evidence of that, look no further than the ultra-progressive Van Jones.

“I have to just say. I came away feeling worried for the Democratic party. I felt like tonight was a night they were gonna put the fireworks out there – you were gonna see the best of the best – and it just felt like a big bowl of cold oatmeal. “

Jones then rattled off a laundry list of failed candidates before adding:

“…There’s something that this party’s got to figure out: How can it light that fire again? This felt like drudgery tonight. It shouldn’t feel this way close to one of the most important elections in the country. I think about it every day. Place like Oakland, and Philadelphia. Whatever. Can any of those people get excited about what I saw tonight? I don’t see it. I gotta be honest with you. I don’t see it. We gotta do better.”

Later, the panel discussed the tension between Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. Once again, trashed the state of his party:

“As a progressive to see those two have that level of vitriol was dispiriting. And I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats will have to do better than we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight to suggest we’ll be able to take Donald Trump out and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible. There was nothing tonight, if you’re looking at this thing, to say any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump will do to us. And to see further divisions tonight is very dispiriting.”

On one hand, you can see his point. The Democrats are in a freefall. They’re consumed with rage at Trump, they’re fighting with each other, and the radical fringe seems to be in complete control of their destiny.

On the other hand, what does Van Jones think they should be running on? Socialism is a non-starter for most of the country, but it’s demanded by the left-wing base. Our economy is firing on all cylinders, but it was attacked by every candidate on that stage. People are fairly pleased with the state of the nation, and impeachment is unpopular, so it’s awfully hard to field a candidate that can successfully attack the architect of our current situation.

Van Jones may have dropped a truth bomb last night, and you can watch it detonate in the clip below, but where do they go from here? Are they even willing to admit he’s right?