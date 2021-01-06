Disaster: Warnock Has Won; Ossoff Is On the Cusp as Democrats Poised for Total Government Control

Raphael Warnock seemed like, and was, the unlikeliest of candidates to win an election in Deep South Georgia. But when your opponent is Kelly Loeffler, all things are possible. You can overcome your fascination with Fidel Castro. You can overcome the video of your wife telling the world you’re a complete huckster.

None of that will stop you from becoming Senator Raphael Warnock, and here we are.

But wait. Georgia wouldn’t also elect Jon Ossoff, would it? Not a guy so shameless in his political ambitions that he once ran for the House in a district he didn’t even live in. Not a guy whose entire public persona seems to hinge on his ability to use vocal inflections like Barack Obama. Not a “documentary filmmaker” whose entire background in policy appears to be . . . not much.

Georgia wouldn’t elect him too, would it? Especially knowing that this would hand control of the U.S. Senate to Chuck Schumer.

Would it?

How strong is your stomach feeling today?

Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a lead of about 3,500 votes in his close race against Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in Georgia, according to Edison Research.

Both candidates have 50.0 percent of the vote, but Ossoff has edged ahead of Perdue 2,195,441 to 2,191,881 with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, according to Edison.

Ossoff’s win isn’t final, and Perdue isn’t dead yet, but it’s not looking good because most of the votes left to be counted appear to be the mail-ins, and we all know by now that those tend to break Democratic.

We are confident Chuck Schumer will use the power of the Majority Leader’s office wisely, and would never ever engage in any pure power grabs or tricky maneuvers to cheat the American people out of their health, wealth or well-being. We are also confident that four-hour time-share presentation will be more than worthwhile.

If this goes the way it appears to be going, some of the blame rests on Loeffler and Perdue for being absolutely terrible candidates. But, as much as we hate to say this, most of it lies with Donald Trump.

Trump could have played a constructive role in reminding Georgia voters what was at stake for the nation in these elections. Instead, he made it all about himself and his gripes pertaining to his own loss. The call over the weekend to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, demanding that Raffensberger somehow “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state, is one of the most underhanded and dishonest things we’ve ever seen a president do. Do not ask us to defend it and do not accuse us of being “RINOs” or whatever else because we refuse.

Trump also undermined confidence in the runoff election itself, almost certainly depressing Republican turnout enough to get Ossoff across the finish line. Warnock might have won anyway, but Perdue had a real shot, and needed every advantage he could get. Trump consistently took the air out of his sails by making everything about Georgia – and everything else – about Donald Trump and his personal gripes.

Oh, and his last-minute demand for $2,000 checks, forcing Loeffler and Perdue to support the idea and putting them completely at odds with everything about the philosophy of the Republican Party, undercut every argument for their re-election.

Nice job, Mr. President.

With this, the entire Trump legacy is in mortal danger. The tax cuts. The deregulation. The domestic energy boom. The progress in the Middle East. Democrats will now have the numbers to destroy all of it, all because Trump himself wasn’t disciplined enough to keep his eye on the ball that really mattered.

Enjoy your new senators, Georgia. You made your choice and now you can live with it.

Unfortunately, the rest of the country has to do the same.