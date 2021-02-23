Disney+ Warns Us All: Watching The Muppets Means Exposure to Frighteningly Unwoke Humor

My favorite Muppets were Statler and Waldorf, those two grouchy old guys who sat in the private box above the stage and ripped on everything.

Of course, they were there every night. How much could they have really hated the show?

And since Disney+ is still carrying The Muppet Show, how bad can they really think it is? Be warned, though: If you watch it, you might actually laugh at some real humor that hasn’t been sanitized to meet the daunting requirements of 2021 Woke America:

It says the show “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” adding that “these stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which the country star performs in front of the US flag and the Confederate battle flag was among the installments flagged by the service. Another features folk star Joan Baez doing an Indian accent, while the opening to an episode with Kenny Rogers shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

I have a question. Why is it a “negative stereotype” to show people dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil. Arab countries produce billions of barrels of oil every day, ship it across the world to provide crucial energy resources to people, and make a handsome profit from doing so. Why is that “negative”?

Would Disney+ have liked it better if they’d dressed like Alaskans, drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge while caribou went scurrying from the drilling rigs?

By the way, Joan Baez was about as left-wing an entertainment figure as you’re ever going to find. If she was doing an Indian accent, maybe Disney+ could just warn us about the insensitivity of aging ’60s radicals and let us enjoy Kermit and Miss Piggy in peace.

Disney+ lectures us that “these stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.” Actually, the 1980s was a time when just about everyone could handle being lampooned a little, and could even laugh along with the joke. You could crack a joke about Italians and the mob, or Irishmen and whiskey, or the English and bad dentistry, and everyone understood it wasn’t meant to hurt. We all have idiosyncrasies, and chuckling at them is part of what makes life enjoyable.

At least it was back then, when The Muppet Show was a huge hit and society seemed to survive the stereotypical indulgence just fine.

You don’t suppose that all the attention these warnings have garnered will actually cause more people to remember why they liked The Muppet Show, and tune in as a result . . . do you?

Let’s just make sure: