DNC chair assures Bernie Bros that 'centrist' Biden agrees with Bernie on almost everything

Joe Biden doesn’t really believe in anything. He’s simply a yes-man with a knack for winding up next to important people. That’s just who he is and, insofar as that has value to the actual people in charge, he delivers the goods. He stands there, grins, laughs at their jokes, and nods in agreement at all the right moments. As a 2nd-banana, he’s passable.

Now, however, he’s finally going to get his shot at the top slot, and we’re all witnessing what happens when he has the spotlight. Gaffes, meltdowns, angry fits and general confusion are the order of the day.

This has the Bernie Bros very nervous. Their guy genuinely believes in his cause. His plans may be ugly, and disastrous if implemented, but he’s been unflinchingly consistent throughout his public life.

So, the DNC is clearly worried that Bernie’s crew will refuse to back the doddering old goofball they’re about to nominate. If would-be Sanders voters jump ship, it will decimate Dem efforts in the 2020 election, and could cripple them as they look ahead to 2022 and 2024.

Perhaps that’s why they’re trying to make sure everyone knows that Joe Biden is on board with pretty much everything Bernie believes.

PBS Host Judy Woodruff asked DNC Chair Tom Perez how far Biden should go in accommodating Bernie’s socialist ideals, and he made it clear. It won’t be an issue, because they’re pretty much in agreement already. Isn’t that nice?

WOODRUFF: I’m sure that you heard Senator Sanders’ statement today, the questions that he said he wants to hear Vice President Biden respond to having to do with Medicare for all, having to do with college debt, with climate change, suggesting pretty clearly that he wants, he expects Joe Biden to accommodate some of Bernie Sanders’ positions. How far do you think Joe Biden should go in accommodating some of the more progressive ideas of Bernie Sanders? PEREZ: Well, I think — again, one of the things that gives me great optimism as we move forward, Judy, is that what unites us as a party far exceeds what our differences are. Everybody running for president understands the imperative of combating climate change and making sure that we make decisions based on the science. Everybody understands that. Everybody running for president understands that we should make sure everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. And thanks to LBJ and Barack Obama, we’re about 85, 90 percent the way up the mountain of universals health care. They undeniably have differences of opinion on how to get that 15, 10 percent to the mountaintop, but the imperative of getting there, they have complete agreement on.

In other words… Biden may not be 100% socialist, but he’s 90% socialist, and that’s pretty good. Just like Bernie, he wants to nationalize things and bend the western world’s economy to the fever dream of the ‘Green New Deal.’ So don’t worry, Bernie Bros! Ol’ Joe is plenty socialist for you. Besides, once the people in charge tell him what to think, they’re going to get him up to that 100% mark.

As I’ve been saying for months, Biden’s “centrist” schtick is just that. It’s a facade that will fall away the second he enters the White House. He’ll never stand up to the “real” people in power.