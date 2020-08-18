SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

DNC panels: Our Green New Deal will destroy capitalism, and let's abolish police and prisons

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 18, 2020 at 12:00pm
P Share Print

Usually, the Democratic National Convention is a pretty decent show. Because the entertainment industry leans left, they put together a slick party that looks good on TV, holds your interest and gives their candidate a boost. Even if you disagree with them, it’s impossible to deny that – from a pure “watchability” standpoint – they out-produce the Republicans.

This year is different. This year, they’ve decided not do any of that. Instead, they’ve decided to run with a show so Kafka-esque that it looks like it should be playing on a flickering Trinitron in the background of a David Cronenberg movie.

The primetime events (such as they are) contain nothing of substance.  With the exception of a few carefully obfuscated nuggets in Bernie’s speech, you’d be hard pressed to know what the Dems actually want to do.  For that information, you need to watch the DNC panel discussions.

These broadcasts may be little more than torturous endurance tests, but they’re also where the meat of the Dems’ plan can be found. This is the stuff that lefties like Rashida Tlaib want to see in the party platform. It’s where you get a sense of the base’s true goals.

Those goals are the complete destruction of capitalism, and the elimination of the police and the prison systems.

TRENDING: Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







DNC panels: Our Green New Deal will destroy capitalism, and let's abolish police and prisons
Even lefties are admitting that night one of the Dems' video convention was a total disaster
Rashida Tlaib votes against the DNC party platform, because it's not left-wing enough
Neck-and-neck: CNN poll shows 10-point shift toward Trump in a month
Media working overtime to pretend Harris is moderate. . . but she's actually left of Bernie Sanders
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×