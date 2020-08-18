DNC panels: Our Green New Deal will destroy capitalism, and let's abolish police and prisons

Usually, the Democratic National Convention is a pretty decent show. Because the entertainment industry leans left, they put together a slick party that looks good on TV, holds your interest and gives their candidate a boost. Even if you disagree with them, it’s impossible to deny that – from a pure “watchability” standpoint – they out-produce the Republicans.

This year is different. This year, they’ve decided not do any of that. Instead, they’ve decided to run with a show so Kafka-esque that it looks like it should be playing on a flickering Trinitron in the background of a David Cronenberg movie.

The primetime events (such as they are) contain nothing of substance. With the exception of a few carefully obfuscated nuggets in Bernie’s speech, you’d be hard pressed to know what the Dems actually want to do. For that information, you need to watch the DNC panel discussions.

These broadcasts may be little more than torturous endurance tests, but they’re also where the meat of the Dems’ plan can be found. This is the stuff that lefties like Rashida Tlaib want to see in the party platform. It’s where you get a sense of the base’s true goals.

Those goals are the complete destruction of capitalism, and the elimination of the police and the prison systems.

DNC panelist: use the Green New Deal to further the “destruction” of capitalism pic.twitter.com/C3682ZnyxM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 17, 2020