Don Lemon issues B.S., condescending, non-apology: 'I didn't catch everything said & don’t believe in belittling people'

They say there’s a sucker born every minute. I don’t know if that’s true. However, if you find any sincerity in Don Lemon’s non-apology, you should pull out your birth certificate and check the time.

If you’re dumb enough to think Don Lemon is honestly sorry for his grotesque on-air gigglefest, there’s a 100% chance you’re that minute’s sucker.

There is nothing – and I mean nothing – sincere in the following clip.

“This is personally important to me,” Lemon claims.

“Ask anyone who knows me. They’ll tell you. I don’t believe in belittling people – belittling anyone for who they are, for what they believe, or where they’re from. During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment I found that joke humorous, and I didn’t catch everything that was said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke, and not at any group of people.”

Sorry, Don, that’s weapons-grade guano. One of two things probably happened here. Either:

A: The host was called out by the network brass and forced to issue this “hostage video” in which the words “I’m sorry” never appear.

or

B: He realizes that he and his guests gave Donald Trump a tremendous gift, and he’s trying to walk it back.

Regardless of his motivation, it’s clear that Don Lemon, Wajahat Ali, and Rick Wilson were absolutely sincere in their hatred, their disdain, and their mockery. Their Saturday night segment wasn’t an aberration. It was the reveal of their truth. This is who they are.

This is CNN: