Donna Brazile melts down over claims the DNC is shafting Bernie - screams 'go to hell' at RNC chairwoman

Want to know the worst kept secret in American politics? It’s that the Democrats don’t like Bernie, don’t like his ‘Bros,’ and don’t want him to be the nominee. Depending which Democrat you ask, they might dislike him for his socialism, or his ‘outsider’ nature, or simply for his inability to win, but it’s clear they’re all trying to stop him.

In 2016, Donna Brazile and Debbie Wasserman Schultz did everything they could to see to it that Bernie was denied traction and pushed out of the race. Be it debate scheduling, or shady behind the scenes deals to hand the questions to Hillary, it was obvious they were out to defeat the base’s favored candidate from day one. It was, after all, “Hillary’s turn.”

This year, it’s “anyone who’s not Bernie’s turn.”

The Dems’ machinations, particularly their field’s pre-Super Tuesday mass retirement event, are not subtle. They’re doing everything they can to consolidate moderate support behind Biden, in an effort to drive Bernie away like a scalded dog. It’s painfully obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention, but don’t you dare mention it.

If you point out that they’re trying their damndest to run Bernie out on a rail, Donna Brazile will absolutely lose it on you. She’ll accuse you of using Russian talking points, she’ll tell you to ‘stay the hell’ out of the Dem primaries, she’ll praise the unassailable integrity of her party, and she’ll repeatedly tell you to “go to hell!”

She’ll all of this, while ignoring the fact that she was at the very center of this exact same playbook back in 2016…

Enjoy Donna’s meltdown. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel must have hit pretty close to the mark to get her so riled up. Democrat talking heads don’t get this angry unless they know you’ve got their number, and they have to gaslight their way out of a corner.