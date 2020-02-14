SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Don't forget: Bernie thinks you will be 'delighted to pay more in taxes'

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 13, 2020 at 7:02pm
Print

This time a year ago, Bernie Sanders was still pretending he could pay for everything from universal health care to the so-called “Green New Deal” by taxing the “1 percent”.

Then people started running the numbers and it became clear very quickly that he would be able to do no such thing.

This always happens when Democrats promise to tax only the rich to pay for all the freebies they promise. Remember when Bill Clinton ran in 1992 promising a “middle class tax cut”? He gave up on that 17 days into his presidency, blaming a surprisingly large deficit he had supposedly inherited. The truth is he was never going to cut taxes for the middle class and he knew it all along.

Democrats have been saying this to win elections for more than a generation, and it’s a promise they break every time – always claiming some shocking new information (which is the fault of Republicans, of course) makes them heartbreakingly incapable of keeping their promise.

Bernie was trying to play this game early on when he was still pretending he wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class. To give him some credit, he arrived at a place of honestly on this issue more quickly than Fauxahontas did. But then he outdid himself:

TRENDING: MSNBC’s Katy Tur: This economy isn’t working for people; they have to take out 30-year car loans

Delighted, eh? Because of all the freebies we’ll get? Like free health care and free college?

Except: What if government health care works the way it works in most other countries that have it, with long wait times and rationing? That doesn’t sound too delightful. And what if you don’t want to go to college, because you don’t think it’s a good value, but you were still forced to pay more taxes on the assumption that you’d love to go?

I don’t think people in that position would be too delighted.

Would you be delighted to pay more taxes?

What if you pay through the nose for Bernie to deal with “climate change,” only to see nothing really change at all because this is a massive scam and always has been?

Maybe that’s why he hedged his bets so much during this debate last summer:

The impetus to raise everyone’s taxes is not really about “delighting” them because they’ll get so many freebies and goodies in return. It’s simply to put more of the nation’s capital in the hands of politicians, who can then direct it to places that serve their personal agendas.

Neither health care or anything else will be particularly delightful if government runs it. But government will run it, and that is really the only thing that matters to a socialist like Bernie. Or any of the other 2020 Democrats, for that matter.

RELATED: Uh-Oh... Bernie issues veiled threat about a possible 'brokered convention' for the Dems

You will pay more taxes. You will not be delighted about it. And you will not get anything in return that will make you glad you did.

Now that he is looking more and more like the Democrat front-runner, these are important things to keep in mind.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Don't forget: Bernie thinks you will be 'delighted to pay more in taxes'
Gallup: Are you better off than you were before Trump took office? 61 percent of Americans: Yep
MSNBC's Katy Tur: This economy isn't working for people; they have to take out 30-year car loans
Democrats: Fine, we couldn't get rid of Trump? Now we're going to impeach William Barr!
Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who voted to remove Trump from office, says he's open to supporting his re-election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×