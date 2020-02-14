Don't forget: Bernie thinks you will be 'delighted to pay more in taxes'

This time a year ago, Bernie Sanders was still pretending he could pay for everything from universal health care to the so-called “Green New Deal” by taxing the “1 percent”.

Then people started running the numbers and it became clear very quickly that he would be able to do no such thing.

This always happens when Democrats promise to tax only the rich to pay for all the freebies they promise. Remember when Bill Clinton ran in 1992 promising a “middle class tax cut”? He gave up on that 17 days into his presidency, blaming a surprisingly large deficit he had supposedly inherited. The truth is he was never going to cut taxes for the middle class and he knew it all along.

Democrats have been saying this to win elections for more than a generation, and it’s a promise they break every time – always claiming some shocking new information (which is the fault of Republicans, of course) makes them heartbreakingly incapable of keeping their promise.

Bernie was trying to play this game early on when he was still pretending he wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class. To give him some credit, he arrived at a place of honestly on this issue more quickly than Fauxahontas did. But then he outdid himself:

Delighted, eh? Because of all the freebies we’ll get? Like free health care and free college?

Except: What if government health care works the way it works in most other countries that have it, with long wait times and rationing? That doesn’t sound too delightful. And what if you don’t want to go to college, because you don’t think it’s a good value, but you were still forced to pay more taxes on the assumption that you’d love to go?

I don’t think people in that position would be too delighted.

What if you pay through the nose for Bernie to deal with “climate change,” only to see nothing really change at all because this is a massive scam and always has been?

Maybe that’s why he hedged his bets so much during this debate last summer:

The impetus to raise everyone’s taxes is not really about “delighting” them because they’ll get so many freebies and goodies in return. It’s simply to put more of the nation’s capital in the hands of politicians, who can then direct it to places that serve their personal agendas.

Neither health care or anything else will be particularly delightful if government runs it. But government will run it, and that is really the only thing that matters to a socialist like Bernie. Or any of the other 2020 Democrats, for that matter.

You will pay more taxes. You will not be delighted about it. And you will not get anything in return that will make you glad you did.

Now that he is looking more and more like the Democrat front-runner, these are important things to keep in mind.