Don't let the media's hysteria keep you from hearing the good news

You can’t watch or listen to a news program without hearing of the domestic and worldwide infection levels and death tolls. Needless to say, this is necessary information that should be shared with the public in the middle of a pandemic.

But it’s not necessary to share it with a constant tone of hysteria, which is what the media are doing. At a time when they should be asking pertinent questions – even in the midst of this unprecedented crisis when no one can really know the answers – they’re instead squandering their credibility by elevating hysteria over information. They sensationalize the number of infections and the death tolls. They highlight selected dire situations, especially in New York, which is not representative of the whole country.

The leadership offered by President Trump and his administration has been deliberate, thoughtful and encouraging. But the liberal media continue to try and poke holes in the leadership, all based on questions no one can possibly know the answers to.

Many of us have reasons to be optimistic instead of hysterical. Much of that optimism comes from the progress being made with off-label use of existing drugs, vaccine development and evolving answers to unanswered questions, as given by the president and the task force on a daily basis.

Some in the media would rather the president not hold these daily briefings, and if he insists on doing so, that they not televise them. They actually suggest it would be better for the public to watch the media presuming to tell us what we should believe about what happened in the briefings – rather than watch them for ourselves.

TRENDING: Trump rips Dems after Pelosi puts Clyburn – who called Covid-19 an opportunity – in charge of new ‘witch hunt’

Wrong! The media cannot be trusted to tell the people the truth. They want to cherry-pick statements in order to deceive and lie to us. They do it now in plain sight.

Most of us are listening to the administration, its experts and the CDC, and adding a dose of common sense. This is something the liberal media do not seem to have. They are too focused on creating big headlines, attacking the president and his administration, and driving hysteria.

Unfortunately, some more people will die from complications associated with this virus. But most of us will survive thanks to the president, the CDC and the medical team the president has assembled – and of course everyone who has done their part to make this strategy work, especially the health care workers on the ground and in every hospital across the land.

Survival is listening to the right people, not overreacting to the hysteria, and embracing a good dose of common sense.

Are you giving in to the hysteria? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Don’t get caught up in the hysteria and miss out on the encouraging news we need so badly right now.