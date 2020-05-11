Don't panic! There's still a lot to be done, but we've got this

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the coronavirus, because science does not move as fast as the media would like. There is also a lot of conflicting information, because studies from all over the world are not coordinated.

That creates a crisis of information and inconsistency, which causes some people to become panicked. It also causes some people to draw false conclusions and act irrationally, which feeds their panic.

We saw a great example last week when two teenagers – one of whom couldn’t swim – found themselves in a river. A police officer happened to notice them, ditched all of his gear and saved them.

While they were still in panic mode, he simply said, “Just trust me”, and he saved their lives.

As we all deal with the uncertainties of this deadly virus, seriously, don’t panic.

We have some of the best minds in the country working on a solution to this virus. It’s just a mater of time.

Some of the solutions may be short-term drug treatments, and some may be long-term vaccines. We will get there, just as we did in every other crisis.

I am saddened that some people have died from this virus, but we never knew what their underlying health conditions were. Those conditions contributed to their deaths, and it is not all due to the virus.

How about this happy outcome? “A 100-Year-Old Great Grandmother Beat Coronavirus and Gets Surprise Birthday Parade ! 😊”

There will continue to be unanswered questions and conflicting information, but we are learning more and doing more to mitigate this deadly disease.

Be patient America, we got this!