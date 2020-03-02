Don't stop at Roger Stone: Trump should pardon everyone ever charged by a special prosecutor

President Trump absolutely has a legitimate case to make that Roger Stone deserves to be pardoned simply because of who prosecuted him.

The Robert Mueller investigation never should have happened, because Mueller and his team knew from the start that Donald Trump had not colluded with Russia. That left them chasing after ways to prosecute people in the context of a case with no underlying crime. Roger Stone may well be guilty of what he was convicted of, but Mueller had ended his investigation at the point where he knew Trump had done nothing wrong, Roger Stone would never have even been in a position to be questioned.

But if all Trump does is pardon Stone, he’ll not only appear to be doing a solid for a pal, he’ll also miss an opportunity to make a much larger statement about special prosecutor investigations.

What Trump should do is pardon not only Roger Stone, but everyone who has ever been convicted as a result of a special prosecutor’s investigation.

I don’t care which special prosecutor we’re talking about, or whether they were given the title special prosecutor, independent counsel or special counsel. I don’t care if it’s Mueller, Patrick Fitzgerald, Ken Starr or Lawrence Walsh.

Or even James Broadhead. (No reason an appointee of Ulysses S. Grant needs to get off scot-free.)

That is a lot of pardons. He’s already pardoned Scotter Libby, who was the victim of a vicious and dishonest pursuit by the aforementioned Fitzgerald, a good pal of James Comey. But he should not stop there. We’re talking about everyone caught up in process crimes. That includes Clinton cronies Webster Hubbell and Jim McDougal. (Susan McDougal has already been pardoned by Clinton.)

I believe Trump should pardon every one of these people, assuming they have not already been pardoned by Trump or by another president, as quite a few have. That would be to establish an important principle about special prosecutors: Although they are thought to be necessary sometimes to deal with conflicts of interest among full-time Justice Department officials, they inevitably turn into overzealous abuses of prosecutorial authority.

Take the Fitzgerald investigation of the supposed leaking of Valerie Plame’s identity. The suggestion in appointing Fitzgerald, following the recusal of Attorney General John Ashcroft, was that someone had leaked the name of CIA agent Plame as payback for her husband casting doubt on the idea that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

But right from the start of his investigation, Fitzgerald knew this was not what had happened. Plame’s name was given to syndicated columnist Robert Novak by Richard Armitage, a State Department lifer who was acting with no malice toward Plame. Plame was not even an undercover agent at the time, and Armitage did not break any laws by mentioning her name to Novak.

Fitzgerald knew all this on the very first day of his investigation, yet he nevertheless issued subpoenas and questioned multiple witnesses, all apparently in the hope he could get someone to tell him Vice President Dick Cheney had done something wrong. The ultimate prosecution of Scooter Libby was an appalling disgrace. It was based on an innocent misstatement Libby made during a deposition, which he followed up and corrected as soon as he realized he’d made it.

It didn’t matter. Fitzgerald pursued Libby as if he was a mass murderer and won convictions against him for false statement, perjury and obstruction of justice. This was a crock. President George W. Bush commuted his sentence before leaving office, but declined for some reason to issue the pardon Cheney asked for. Trump finally issued Libby a fall pardon, long overdue, in 2018.

This was a classic case of a special prosecutor seeking a reason to justify his continued employment after it was clear the underlying crime was non-existent. This has happened again and again with people appointed to this position. They are given unlimited time and money, and the only thing they do is look for ways to go after people.

That’s what happened with Mueller too. He could have wrapped up his investigation after mere weeks, but he needed scalps to justify his job, so he indicted Russians he would never be able to prosecute, and he went after poor saps like Roger Stone.

Pardoning everyone caught up by special prosecutors would send the following message: Justice Department officials, no more recusing yourself and punting these cases to someone else. Do your job, and be accountable to the duly elected president and to the public.

Special prosecutors are accountable to no one. Democrats seem to like it that way, since special prosecutors are usually appointed to investigate Republican presidents. But no prosecutor should have carte blanche to pursue anyone he wants for as long as he wants, and that’s what this gig has turned into for far too many of them.

We should never have another special prosecutor, and a good way to establish that point is to wipe out all convictions previous ones have achieved. A special prosecutor is an abuse of the legal system by definition.

Pardon Roger Stone. But don’t stop there. End this abuse forever, and restore the good names of those who have been caught up in it so far.