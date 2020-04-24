SECTIONS
Don't worry, China will send the WHO an additional $30 million so they can keep affirming China's lies

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 24, 2020 at 10:39am
I can’t wait for the arguments that, by withholding U.S. funds from the WHO, we “only drive them into the arms of the Chinese.”

As if they were embracing any other arms before this. If the WHO wants to keep operating as a de facto offshoot of the Chinese Communist Party, by all means let’s make sure the money trail shows it.

China’s malfeasance is already costing the United States enough money. It’s time they started paying the bill for their own propagandists, so this sounds perfectly fine to me:

In announcing the donation Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang defended the WHO and said the agency under the leadership of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been “actively fulfilling its duties and upholding an objective, scientific and impartial stance.”

With the gift, Geng said, China was “defending the ideals and principle of multilateralism and upholding the status and authority of the United Nations.”

U.N. officials, including Tedros, have asked Trump to reconsider last week’s decision, which could be reversed after 60 to 90 days, for the sake of global public health in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and “to save lives.”

How exactly does it save lives to shovel money to people who don’t tell the truth about the seriousness of a global pandemic threat? Trump re-directed the U.S. funds to other organizations, such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, who do similar work but without the lies or the fealty to communist propaganda.

When the situation is dire, that’s all the more reason you can’t be showing yourself to be untrustworthy. Lives are at stake. If you’re going to accept $30 million, we need to know you’re going to use it in an honest and straightforward manner, because this of all times is when we can’t afford to put our money at risk on a hack organization that serves itself and its communist masters before serving the global public.

So of course China comes in and fills the funding gap. China desperately needs the WHO to remain intact and provide that veneer of respectability for the garbage China tries to feed through the media to the public.

Should China pay for the WHO to continue existing?

Far too many organizations continue to receive funding – despite obvious corruption and incompetence – based on their claim that they do certain good works that no one wants to be accused of not supporting. The WHO is proof that just because you have the word “health” in your name doesn’t mean anyone is made healthier by what you do.

Along those lines: The world is certainly not more united because the United Nations exists. I think I see an opportunity to save a bunch more cash.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







