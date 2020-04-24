Don't worry, China will send the WHO an additional $30 million so they can keep affirming China's lies

I can’t wait for the arguments that, by withholding U.S. funds from the WHO, we “only drive them into the arms of the Chinese.”

As if they were embracing any other arms before this. If the WHO wants to keep operating as a de facto offshoot of the Chinese Communist Party, by all means let’s make sure the money trail shows it.

China’s malfeasance is already costing the United States enough money. It’s time they started paying the bill for their own propagandists, so this sounds perfectly fine to me:

In announcing the donation Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang defended the WHO and said the agency under the leadership of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been “actively fulfilling its duties and upholding an objective, scientific and impartial stance.”

With the gift, Geng said, China was “defending the ideals and principle of multilateralism and upholding the status and authority of the United Nations.”

U.N. officials, including Tedros, have asked Trump to reconsider last week’s decision, which could be reversed after 60 to 90 days, for the sake of global public health in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and “to save lives.”

How exactly does it save lives to shovel money to people who don’t tell the truth about the seriousness of a global pandemic threat? Trump re-directed the U.S. funds to other organizations, such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, who do similar work but without the lies or the fealty to communist propaganda.

When the situation is dire, that’s all the more reason you can’t be showing yourself to be untrustworthy. Lives are at stake. If you’re going to accept $30 million, we need to know you’re going to use it in an honest and straightforward manner, because this of all times is when we can’t afford to put our money at risk on a hack organization that serves itself and its communist masters before serving the global public.

So of course China comes in and fills the funding gap. China desperately needs the WHO to remain intact and provide that veneer of respectability for the garbage China tries to feed through the media to the public.

Far too many organizations continue to receive funding – despite obvious corruption and incompetence – based on their claim that they do certain good works that no one wants to be accused of not supporting. The WHO is proof that just because you have the word “health” in your name doesn’t mean anyone is made healthier by what you do.

Along those lines: The world is certainly not more united because the United Nations exists. I think I see an opportunity to save a bunch more cash.