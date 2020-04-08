Dr. Anthony Fauci is not an oracle, and his statements deserve critical scrutiny

I have nothing against Anthony Fauci. He seems like a serious man, a good doctor and a responsible scientist. Contrary to what the media would have you believe, he does not appear to be at war with President Trump.

He has an enormously difficult task at this time, and I don’t think many people would want to change places with him. He deserves the thanks of the nation for his efforts. At 79 years old, most people couldn’t even come close to handling what he’s taking on every day.

So my point here is not to attack Dr. Fauci, nor is it to take issue with anything specific he’s said. My problem is with the way he’s being presented to the public.

The media and much of the political class treats every word that comes out of Dr. Fauci’s mouth as if it came from atop Mount Sinai. Whatever he says the nation has to do to fend off the pandemic, that’s what we’re told we must do, because he said it.

Yesterday he wondered aloud why we’re not under a national shelter-in-place order, and of course his utterances were presented to the public as if God Himself had come down from on high and chastised us. (Or that would be the case if journalists actually believed in God.) When the media press in with their bizarre attacks on the drug hydroxychloroquine, the first thing they always tell us is that “the experts” say it’s unproven.

And of course the first expert they cite is Dr. Fauci, because he has taken on the role of demigod in our society. There are actually people displaying cardboard cutouts of him in their windows, which I’m sure is a distinction he never sought and never dreamed of attaining.

Much of this, of course, is because Dr. Fauci is perceived as the anti-Trump, so he’s useful for those whose only objective is to make the president look as foolish as possible. Even though Fauci himself pleaded with the media to stop pushing the idea that there’s tension between him and Trump – since this helps no one and makes nothing better – they’re not going to stop playing the bumbling clod president against the distinguished, serious scientist.

But we’re courting disaster when we ascribe that much infallibility to one man, no matter how impressive he is. Dr. Fauci is obviously very knowledgeable about communicable diseases, and his one priority is to see this one contained.

Even so, when he makes statements demanding a nationwide lockdown, people should be questioning him. They should ask him if he’s considered the economic hardship we impose with every week we keep people away from their jobs. They should ask him if he’s considered the unintended consequences of pushing more people into poverty – other health issues, suicide, substance abuse, domestic violence, missed education opportunities.

A lot of things go wrong when people can’t go off and do what they do. To this point we’ve all decided we just have to live with it, mainly because Dr. Fauci says so. Dr. Fauci is not an oracle. There are other issues that deserve consideration when we make such radical moves, and he has no answer for them.

There is also a school of thought that a nationwide quarantine is not the right way to battle this. Anders Tergell, a state epidemiologist in Sweden, says the Swedes have not gone under quarantine because the only way to ultimately defeat a pandemic virus is with herd immunity. Keeping everyone locked down so they will never be exposed to the virus, Tergell says, makes it impossible for herd immunity to take hold. The better approach, he says, is to isolate only those at highest risk and basically let everyone else live their lives and seek treatment if they need it.

I am not necessarily saying Tergell is right and Fauci is wrong. I don’t know. But considering the dire price we’re paying for Fauci’s approach, wouldn’t it make sense for someone to stand up and question if it’s really the right way to go?

But no one does, because he is the “scientist” and the “expert” and no one is ever to challenge people with such standing. They are only to question the bumbling bad orange man who keeps talking about the malaria medication the “experts” are scoffing at.

Anthony Fauci is not God. If we do everything he says just because he said it, and no one subjects his ideas to any scrutiny, we may permanently destroy our economy and kill many vital businesses. And we will never know for sure if we really had to, or if it was really the right thing to do, just because we followed a man we decided to treat as an oracle.

And no one asked.

The media claim they “ask the tough questions” and “hold powerful people’s feet to the fire.” They do not. The yelp at people they don’t like and hero-worship people they do. That’s how we end up with a lot of bad decisions being made while no one asks many questions.

This is no time for us to act like that.