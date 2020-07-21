SECTIONS
Dr. Fauci incinerates his COVID-19 credibility with 'New York did it right' claim

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 21, 2020 at 10:09am
Look, I get it. Things are a mess in the United States. We’re all suffering under various levels of lockdowns, outbreaks, second waves and societal unrest. Anyone who says this isn’t a tough time is either a billionaire living in the wilds of Montana, or an idiot.

You can claim the U.S. handled things as best it could.  You can claim it’s an unmitigated disaster. You can shrug your shoulders and say that the coronavirus situation “is what it is.” It’s easy to bend statistics to support any of those positions.

The one thing you can’t do – if you hope to maintain even a tiny shred of credibility – is claim that New York handled the pandemic the right way. Sorry, you simply cannot make that argument in anything approaching a rational way. To attempt to do so is to abandon reality in favor of a completely unsupportable narrative that calls into question literally anything you might say.

New York City has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates on Earth, and almost all of it is due to the decisions made by its mayor and its governor. That’s simply unarguable.

Yet here is Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying that New York is the one place that “did it right.” Disgusting.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







