Dr. Fauci incinerates his COVID-19 credibility with 'New York did it right' claim

Look, I get it. Things are a mess in the United States. We’re all suffering under various levels of lockdowns, outbreaks, second waves and societal unrest. Anyone who says this isn’t a tough time is either a billionaire living in the wilds of Montana, or an idiot.

You can claim the U.S. handled things as best it could. You can claim it’s an unmitigated disaster. You can shrug your shoulders and say that the coronavirus situation “is what it is.” It’s easy to bend statistics to support any of those positions.

The one thing you can’t do – if you hope to maintain even a tiny shred of credibility – is claim that New York handled the pandemic the right way. Sorry, you simply cannot make that argument in anything approaching a rational way. To attempt to do so is to abandon reality in favor of a completely unsupportable narrative that calls into question literally anything you might say.

New York City has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates on Earth, and almost all of it is due to the decisions made by its mayor and its governor. That’s simply unarguable.

New York did it right by forcing thousands of highly infectious patients into nursing homes and running the subways 24-7 with no cleaning and no masks for months. Good thinking Fauci. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 18, 2020

Yet here is Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying that New York is the one place that “did it right.” Disgusting.