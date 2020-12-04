Drew Brees, Dak Prescott Teaming Up with Lowe's To Donate $1 Million in Christmas Trees to Families in Need

When you think of Christmas staples, what comes to mind? Lights? Wreaths? Garlands? Hot cocoa?

Many people find a lot of joy in the tradition of a Christmas tree, and there are certainly few things more cheerful than a dazzling, lit tree to warm up a home.

But many families don’t get to experience that extra little bit of joy this season, because it’s just that: extra. When parents are struggling just to keep the electricity on and get food on the table, a Christmas tree is a luxury.

“Every day people are struggling and having a hard time affording things for their families,” Astrid Babston, a Lowe’s associate, said in an article on the home improvement retailer’s website. “And during COVID, it makes it a lot harder. People are losing their jobs … it’s just hurting a lot of people during these times.”

So Lowe’s has teamed up with the NFL and nonprofits to bring that extra bit of sparkle in the form of 13,000 prelit Christmas trees to homes and organizations that could really use them.

“It’s really touching,” Babston continued. “I’m just so happy to work for a company that does this, that helps people out no matter what, that gives and goes the extra mile.

“Today, we’re going throughout Charlotte and surprising families with the trees. They don’t know that we’re coming and it’s really exciting.”

Drew Brees, the superstar quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, will be helping with the effort.

“Our community has been through so much this year from the pandemic to damage from this season’s hurricanes, so giving back this year around the holidays is more important than ever,” he said, according to Fox News.

“I know how much joy a warm-cooked meal and a Christmas tree can bring to families, so when I heard about what Lowe’s was doing across the country, I knew I had to get involved and through our holiday event with Second Harvest Food Bank, we will also be providing Christmas trees to more than 425 families so they can make the most out of the holidays this year,” Brees said.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also is getting in on the holiday giving.

“This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season,” he said. “I was so touched by what Lowe’s is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved.”

“Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it’s an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations,” Prescott said.

Others participating in the giveaway, which is totaling around $1 million, include Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton.

While that’s thousands of trees that will bring thousands of smiles this Christmas, those helping make the plan a reality hope that their giving will start to snowball.

“Maybe this one thing Lowe’s is doing will inspire others,” Babston continued. “Maybe it will be a ripple effect.

“It just takes a little thing, whether it’s a Christmas tree, canned goods, whatever you can do … it might just get others to join in and help out the less fortunate.”

