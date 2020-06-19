Early indications: The protests and riots haven't led to any uptick in COVID cases

Well this is good news in a weird sort of way.

For weeks, people in cities all across America took to the streets and gathered in close proximity. Night after night. For hours on end. Many wore no masks. No one was social distancing.

We’ll dispense with the discussion of broken windows and looted stores, because that’s not what this piece is about. Let’s just deal with the fact that none of this followed the guidelines handed down from on high by the Oracle of Fauci. Based on everything we’ve been told by the “experts” for months, this should be producing a massive new wave of coronavirus infections, right? Especially when you consider that inner cities were the initial hot beds for the virus, and that’s where the protests and the riots took place . . . all this had to result in a massive new spike.

Right? Er . . . no:

Early coronavirus testing data from a handful of U.S. cities and states suggest that recent protests against racial injustices haven’t yet led to a marked uptick in new cases. Public-health officials warn that the data is still preliminary, however, and protest-related cases could still rise.

In Minnesota, where the police killing of George Floyd led to protests there and across the country, 1.8% of test results have come back positive as of Monday among 3,200 protesters who were tested at community sites, the state’s health department said. An additional 8,500 Minnesota protesters have been tested through their health-care providers or at other sites, with a positivity rate of 0.99% so far, according to the department.

New York City, where thousands have attended protests, made Covid-19 diagnostic testing available to anyone, and government officials have encouraged those who attended protests to get tested. The seven-day rolling average of the percent of positive coronavirus tests in New York City has been below 3%, and has trended flat or downward since June 5, according to city health department data. Cases and hospitalizations have also continued to decline.

Now I hope no one reading this is thinking, “That’s not good news! We don’t want anything to vindicate the riots!”

I don’t want anyone getting sick. The riots caused enough problems without generating another pandemic spike. I don’t want riots happening, of course, but I don’t want the thing that stops them to be a second wave of this awful virus.

My question is this: If these very large, very crowded gatherings could take place and they wouldn’t result in a serious outbreak – even among people who self-identify as having participated in the protests/riots – then why can’t we go to church? Why can’t we go to the movies? Why can’t we go to a ballgame? Why can’t we go to the gym?

That reminds me: Here in Michigan, Emagine Theaters planned a film festival this weekend in honor of Juneteenth. Proceeds were to support the United Negro College Fund.

But apparently black lives don’t matter to Gretchen Whitmer and her attorney general BFF Dana Nessel. Yesterday Emagine owner Paul Glantz announced that the festival had been postponed because he’s being threatened by the same politicians who marched in those protests last week:

Four days after news of the event was brought to the attention of state officials, Emagine’s Chairman, Paul Glantz, was today served at his home with a letter from the Attorney General’s office advising that it would bring criminal charges against him if he proceeded with the film festival as planned. Rather than being charged as a criminal, Mr. Glantz has decided to postpone the Michigan event. Mr. Glantz noted “The hypocrisy of our Governor’s orders is unfathomable in magnitude. Strip clubs are open, massage parlors are open, and yet there is alleged ‘science and data’ to support the continued closure of movie theaters. It is okay to walk arm and arm with folks in Highland Park for a photo op in violation of social distancing guidelines, but we allegedly pose a threat to the life and safety of our guests. If there is anything more arbitrary and capricious in governmental behavior, I certainly haven’t experienced it in my lifetime.”

Mr. Glantz went on to note “Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-110 Paragraph 15 explicitly provides ‘nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances.’ Under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution Emagine’s guests are guaranteed the right to peaceably assemble in the absence of a rational justification to preempt such rights. Indeed, we have undertaken extensive efforts to ensure public safety as outlined in a comprehensive submitted to the Governor’s office for review. Sadly, we have received absolutely no feedback on our reopening plan. It has apparently been ignored or dismissed without consideration. We find this wrongful abuse of governmental power appalling, and we will be seeking legal redress to prevent it from occurring in the future.”

Game, set, match. If the people who’ve been lecturing us for months about washing our hands and keeping our distance were the slightest bit serious, they would have been horrified by what they saw in the streets these past few weeks. Instead, they approve of it and many of them participated.

If anything was going to inspire a second wave, these massive gatherings would have done it. Yet: Nothing.

So tell me again why the rest of us can’t resume the fullness of our live’s activities? I’ve thought from the beginning that certain politicians get off on the power they can wield during a situation like this. Based on the behavior we’ve seen from some, it’s not a stretch to think they’re having trouble letting go of that adrenaline rush.

But the rest of us need to get back to our lives, and there’s really no excuse now to keep us from it.