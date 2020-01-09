Economy added 202,000 new jobs in December (drum roll . . . ) 'exceeding expectations'

Maybe they need to start asking more optimistic economists. They keep getting embarrassed. Or better yet, stop reporting predictions and just wait for the information so you can report what actually happened, not what some schlub thinks will happen.

Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal were expecting 150,000 new jobs. They were wrong, but then when aren’t they?

This report comes from ADP, by the way. The Labor Department’s report comes out on Friday. Usually I’m the guy who declares myself disappointed by any job creation report. I always want to see a blowtorch figure that would be emblematic of 5 percent growth and record-breaking prosperity.

But . . . how many jobs can you create when you’re at 3.5 percent U3 unemployment? It’s an astonishing measure of the economy’s ability to produce that employers are still calling out for more people, although the emphasis in the current job creation report was interesting:

The service-providing sector drove most of the overall increase, adding 173,000 jobs, significantly higher than the 29,000 jobs added by the goods-producing sector, where all gains were in the construction industry.

Job growth in the service-providing sector was spurred by new jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and education and health services, among other sectors.

That doesn’t mean manufacturers aren’t producing. It means they have the people they need to keep producing at their current level. The rise of employment in the service sector suggests that companies who a) support manufacturers; and b) sell their products are also busy and need more help.

By the way, the current U6 unemployment rate (which counts the underemployed and those who have stopped looking) is 6.9 percent. All those people still sitting out of the workforce are covered by that number. The last time U6 was this low was in 2000, and it reflects the fact that an awful lot of people have returned to the workforce given the availability of good wages and good opportunities.

If private-sector companies are going to keep creating and filling new jobs, those who have been outside the workforce for years will have to fill a lot of those jobs. There aren’t many people left who are looking for jobs and can’t find one. Only the most inept or unreliable workers are stuck in that situation. (Or those who aren’t looking as hard they tell their friends and families they are!)

Now, if U6 starts dropping to the point where it’s close to the U3 level, then companies could really be in a bind as they search for the workers they need. And that’s no small problem: The economy needs to produce in order to grow, and it needs to grow a lot to cover the cost of all the government we don’t seem to be able to get rid of in this country.

Ironic, isn’t it? Big government can’t survive without money it confiscates from the productive private sector. Yet the biggest advocates of big government are always attacking business. It’s remarkable that American business produces as much as it does in an atmosphere like this.

And those politicians had better hope they never actually succeed with their attacks on business. Whether they realize it or not, it’s their lifeblood.