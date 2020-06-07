Elected officials need to stay in their own lane, and redesigning law enforcement is not it

Those who have used the protests of the past two weeks as an excuse to riot are justifying their actions by saying, “You weren’t listening to us until we did this.”

And they might feel their tactic is justified by the fact that elected official across the country are indeed taking many of the actions they want. They’re even talking in some cities, including Minneapolis, about defunding and even disbanding their police departments. These ideas are an anarchist’s dream.

The problem is that these actions, while satisfying to the police-hating radicals, are not going to solve the problem.

The demonstrations across this nation started out as peaceful protests. Then the anarchists infiltrated the protesters and used them as a shield for their violence and destruction.

The peaceful protesters learned that they were being used for the wrong reasons. They then distanced themselves from the anarchists by adhering to the lawfully mandated curfews. As a result, we see this as a headline from the New York Times:

TRENDING: Oh, OK: Authors of study claiming hydroxychloroquine doesn't help with COVID-19 retract the whole thing

“Calm Mostly Prevails Over Large Protests in Cities Across US”.

Peacefully protesting police brutality has been what this is about since the abhorrent death of George Floyd. But the anarchists seized on the opportunity to advance their objective of destroying the United States of America.

The anarchists are deploying their efforts into the most vulnerable cities, such as New York and Minneapolis, and they are still trying to inject violence and destruction into the peaceful demonstrations.

Some elected officials are falling for the bait of “defund the police”, or completely getting rid of police departments without a credible alternative. There isn’t one!

Can politicians really reform the police? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Law enforcement organizations have been around as long as dirt. They have continually upgraded their training and community interaction. But now that we see an obvious example of a bad apple in the barrel, some elected officials want to totally deconstruct law enforcement without another plan.

That’s stupid!

Many of these politicians are responding to the hysteria created by the media, and feel they need to say something. Well, they are saying the wrong things. Their misguided statements and actions will lead to the total chaos the anarchists want.

Sure, there may need to be some specific changes to the rules of apprehension, but these elected officials are not knowledgeable enough to redesign the law enforcement model.

Review the law enforcement model, ask questions and suggest changes if needed, but elected officials should stay in their lane.

RELATED: Statistics don't support the idea of systemic racism by police . . . but that's not the whole story

Peaceful protesters are within their rights. Anarchists are not. They do not have the right to destroy the USA!

Patriotic citizens of this nation will not let it happen. All you have to do is to go back to the founding of this nation.

It’s called the spirit of America.