Eli Lilly about to start testing on experimental COVID-19 antibodies

Everyone hates Big Pharma, and not without some good reasons, until we desperately need a way to fight off a pandemic. Then I guess maybe we hate them if they don’t come up with it as fast as we want them to.

But Eli Lilly seems to think it’s on to something in the realm of antibodies, and it’s not waiting long to find out:

Drugmaker Eli Lilly expects to begin human testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the viral disease. The testing could yield results by late summer and, if successful, potential emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by early fall, CEO David Ricks said.

The treatment has the potential to “dramatically reduce viral load in people either about to get sick, or who are sick or even hospitalized,” Mr. Ricks said. “That could be available, if we’re expecting a fall surge, to help really knock down the disease in the fall.”

The drugmaker is codeveloping the antibodies with AbCellera Biologics, of Vancouver, British Columbia, under an agreement announced in March. The companies are sharing initial development costs, after which Lilly will be responsible for further development, manufacturing and distribution.

Antibodies are elements of your immune system that prevent you from getting sick repeatedly from the same condition. That’s not precisely the same thing as a vaccine, which is literally a medicine you’re given to theoretically make you immune. But we’re dealing in the same ballpark here.

What we learn about how the antibodies work should clearly be helpful in the development of an eventual vaccine, and of course there are quite a few researchers working on that as well. Some of them think they’ll have one as soon as September.

If the antibody tests are shown to be successful by late summer, as the timeline above indicates, there’s every reason to think the FDA will give quick emergency approval. The last thing we need is another massive coronavirus outbreak while the FDA does its usual dithering act on a treatment that could make a gigantic difference. With everything we’ve gone through in the last two months, I don’t think even our notoriously hyper-cautious FDA would let that happen.

And as much as I share the sentiments of many in not being a fan of the big pharmaceutical companies – especially the way they push psychotrophic drugs on people who should never been given them – you have to recognize at a time like this that it’s the big pharma companies who not only have the research and development capacity to develop the drugs, but also the capacity to produce them on the massive scale we need.

I for one will gladly put aside my preconceived notions of who’s a hero and who’s a villain if someone – anyone – can find a way to stop this thing and keep it from ever happening again. So if that’s Eli Lilly, then go Eli Lilly.